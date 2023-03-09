Celebrate Pi Day All Month Long at North Italia

North Italia celebrates Pi Day for an entire month with 15 new regional pizzas, each featuring local ingredients and influenced by the diverse culinary traditions of the location’s community. For the third year in a row, chefs across the North Italia fam have curated regional Pi Day pizzas, added to their respective restaurant’s traditional menus, replacing the rotating “Chef’s Daily Pizza” special for a limited time.

North Italia celebrates Pi Day for a whole month. Photo by North Italia

Priced at $18 each, these limited-time pies will be available at their respective locations from Tuesday, March 14 (Pi Day) through Sunday, April 10, for dine-in, takeout via online ordering, or delivery via DoorDash.

Here's the full menu:

BBQ Brisket – Texas (Dallas, Plano, Austin Second St, Austin The Domain, San Antonio)

– Texas (Dallas, Plano, Austin Second St, Austin The Domain, San Antonio) Buffalo Chicken – Pennsylvania (King of Prussia)

– Pennsylvania (King of Prussia) Conecuh Sausage – Alabama (Birmingham)

– Alabama (Birmingham) Guava BBQ – Florida (Orlando, Miami Mary Brickell, Dadeland)

– Florida (Orlando, Miami Mary Brickell, Dadeland) Kansas City Pulled Pork – Kansas (Leawood)

– Kansas (Leawood) La Birria – Los Angeles (Santa Monica, El Segundo, Del Amo, Irvine)

– Los Angeles (Santa Monica, El Segundo, Del Amo, Irvine) Music City BBQ – Tennessee (Nashville, Franklin)

– Tennessee (Nashville, Franklin) Pho – Texas (Houston & The Woodlands)

– Texas (Houston & The Woodlands) Puerco Picante – San Diego (Fashion Valley, Del Mar)

– San Diego (Fashion Valley, Del Mar) Queen City Porchetta – North Carolina (Charlotte)

– North Carolina (Charlotte) Ratio IPA-Braised Colorado Lamb – Colorado (Cherry Creek)

– Colorado (Cherry Creek) Red Chile – Arizona (Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tucson)

– Arizona (Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tucson) The Cubano – Summerlin, NV

– Summerlin, NV The Georgia Peach – Atlanta (Buckhead, Perimeter)

– Atlanta (Buckhead, Perimeter) Virginia Ham & Cheese – DCVA (Washington DC, Reston, Tysons)

Established in 2002, North Italia is a modern neighborhood restaurant offering freshly made, handcrafted cuisine inspired by authentic Italian fare. At all 33 locations, North Italia provides a full-service, elevated culinary experience for guests, serving seasonally inspired, crave-worthy dishes that use only the freshest ingredients, complemented by a robust beverage program featuring craft cocktails, wine, and beer. Whether dining in-store or ordering delivery, North Italia incorporates its signature, welcoming touch and attention to detail in every dish, giving customers a warm, familiar feeling of “home” wherever they’re dining.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.