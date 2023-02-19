Lehigh Valley, PA: The Second Most Affordable Wine Region for Budget-Conscious Vino Vacationers

HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today unveiled its 2023 Wine Lovers Index that identifies the top 25 U.S. wine regions for budget-conscious travelers to celebrate National Drink Wine Day on February 18, 2023. Considering the affordability of nearby vacation rentals, the average price for wine tours and tastings, and the cost of a top-quality local bottle of wine, HomeToGo barreled through cellars of data to uncork the list of the best wine regions for affordable vino vacations.

HomeToGo reveals the Lehigh Valley Wine Region in Pennsylvania as one of the most affordable wine regions for vino-inspired vacations. Photo by Lehigh Valley Wine Trail

Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, PA, ranked as the second most affordable wine region for wine vacationers in the United States. Located in eastern Pennsylvania, less than an hour from the Poconos, the Lehigh Valley wine region has over 30 wineries across 230 acres of land. The area grows signature grape varietals such as Chambourcin, Riesling, Chardonnay, Vidal Blanc, and Cayuga White. Travelers are encouraged to explore the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail, which boasts five award-winning, family-owned vineyards for the ultimate vino-filled experience, and visits the local small towns along the charming countryside filled with the flavors of the region.

“As enotourism continues to gain popularity, we are thrilled to shine a light on these U.S. wine regions during the season of romance so travelers can plan intimate, wine-filled escapes without breaking the bank,” said Mike Pearce, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert. “Through our research, we found that the northeastern region of the United States is home to some highly regarded and very affordable wine vacations. We hope this index inspires those travelers who are dreaming of warmer days and planning trips where they can sip back, relax and savor the beautiful vineyard views.”

If you love to travel for wine and wine drinking, consider the Lehigh Valley, a premier wine region in Pennsylvania! Do you have any favorite wineries or vineyards in the Lehigh Valley? Let me know in the comments.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.