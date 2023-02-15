Philly Local and Magnolia Network TV Host Opens Charming Airbnb in Chester Springs, PA

Airbnbs are perfect for a romantic getaway and your next family vacation. Jeff Devlin and his fiancé Janelle have opened a one-of-a-kind Airbnb in the heart of Pennsylvania called Sycamore & Stone Farm. The couple transformed a historic 1800s house into a beautiful retreat where people can enjoy an enchanting stay in Chester Springs, PA.

Sycamore & Stone Farm Airbnb in Chester Springs, PA. Photo by Sycamore & Stone Farm

Sycamore & Stone Farm, once known as Drovers’ Inn & The Rising Sun Tavern, was built around 1810 by William Waggonseller. There is documentation that Waggonseller purchased the 113 acres of land for 600 pounds, and part of that acreage included the tavern. It is said that Waggonseller constructed the tavern in two phases- the first phase around 1810 and the second phase around 1820. His hope for the tavern was that he would profit from its ideal location. Sitting on Pennsylvania's State Highway 401, which was once considered the Conestoga Turnpike, is thought to have been a part of an Indian path or roads used by both native Americans and the frontiersmen who traded with them.

This highly traveled road served to transport goods to and from Philadelphia. Therefore, travelers would need to stop to rest themselves and their horses. At the time, the tavern served drovers, whose purpose was to drive cattle from rural areas to the city for sale and slaughter. In addition, the tavern provided hard liquor and a meal to accommodate the early travelers and, most importantly, provided livestock pens close to the building. Waggonseller was thought to have had a successful business during this time.

Since it ceased to function as a tavern, it has served primarily as a residential property for people who love historic and charming homes. The original structure of the tavern still exists with an addition, built in 1820, to mirror one side of the building. One side was used as a private residence for the Waggonsellers, and the other was used for the tavern, both available for you to enjoy now.

Jeff Devlin is a contractor, carpenter, the television host of DIY Network's Stone House Revival (Wednesdays at 9p/8c), and most importantly, a Bucks County native. Jeff was highlighted in the new “In With The Old” series on Magnolia Network, which is streamed on HBO Max and Discovery Plus. His work on the Sycamore & Stone Farm Airbnb was featured in the episode that aired on Feb 8th.

Magnolia Network and DIY Network TV Host Jeff Devlin and his fiancee Janelle have opened Sycamore & Stone Farm Airbnb in Chester Springs, PA Photo by Sycamore & Stone Farm

Jeff Devlin is one of the celebrity guests at the 2023 Philly Home + Garden Show this year. Jeff will attend to share his passion for designing, creating, and building with attendees. Devlin will also have a ‘pop up’ shop filled with local handcrafted items and woodworking for sale, along with a section dedicated to his Airbnb at Sycamore & Stone Farm.

Sycamore & Stone Farm is located at 1251 Conestoga Rd, Chester Springs, PA 19425.

