Cantina La Martina Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with "Dos" Specials and Live Music at Kensington Philadelphia Restaurant

Cantina La Martina opened its doors on February 22nd, 2022, which also happens to be National Margarita Day. To celebrate the start of his second year in business, and in the spirit of the 2.22.22 anniversary, Chef/owner Dionicio Jimenez, the recent recipient of a James Beard Award nomination for “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic,” is hosting a celebration that he’s dubbed “Dos,” with several specials that riff off of the number two at the restaurant located at 2800 D Street in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Food specials for Cantina la Martina's 2nd Anniversary Party on Tuesday, February 22nd. Photo by Mike Prince

On Wednesday, February 22nd, guests who dine at Cantina La Martina will be treated to specials, including $22.22 for a Señor Machete – Chef Jimenez’s 24-inch long quesadilla with house-made corn masa, which is regularly priced at $28. Also, for $22.22, guests will receive two margaritas and two orders of chips and salsa. The restaurant will also offer $2 tacos, two wings for $2, and two ribs for $2 for those who don’t want to enjoy the whole package. The anniversary specials will be offered from 4 to 10 p.m., and the regular menu will not be available during the festivities. Cantina La Martina will also open their Agave Garden, and Dinastia Guerrero will provide a community orchard for this event and live music. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Margarita at Cantina la Martina in Kensington, Philadelphia. Photo by Mike Prince

Cantina La Martina was opened in February of 2022 by Chef Dionicio Jimenez, who brought inspiration from all over Mexico to create an authentic Mexican menu at his Kensington restaurant. Jimenez, Vetri alumni, helped open Xochitl and El Rey during his 24 years in the Philadelphia hospitality industry before opening Cantina La Martina, his first solo venture.

