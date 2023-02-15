Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Announces Multimillion-Dollar Transformation and New Restaurant Via Sophia by the Sea

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott will unveil a multimillion-dollar makeover in May 2023, encompassing newly designed guest suites and public spaces, meeting rooms and a grand event hall, and a new hybrid indoor-outdoor pool. Alongside the renovation, the new signature restaurant Via Sophia by the Sea will provide guests with a modern osteria dining experience, including pastas and breads made in-house and fresh-from-the-boat seafood. The redesign will reflect a fun and whimsical ambiance, capturing the refreshing tranquility of vacation while also providing guests with the comforts of home.

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Reveals Newly Designed Suites, Public Spaces, Grand Event Hall, Indoor-Outdoor Pool, and New Restaurant. Photo by EOS Hospitality

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take Bethany Beach Ocean Suites to new heights of hospitality through this multimillion-dollar investment,” said Kevin O’Leary, general manager. “This makeover will bring new energy to the guest rooms and social spaces. Along with the new signature restaurant Via Sophia by the Sea, which will become one of the most sought-after restaurants in the area, these enhancements will perfectly position the hotel for its next iteration.”

From arrival, guests will feel a sense of warm hospitality as the lobby envelops them in a calm, welcoming environment. The color palette will reflect the serenity of the beach, boasting both soft and bold blue and green hues and playful bursts of orange and yellow. The lighting will offer a sense of calm, with texturized materials and matte finishes for the fixtures. The art is also textural and organic in aesthetics, capturing the nature of the beautiful coastal property. The hotel continued its partnership with Ellen Rice Studio to curate the art for the redesign, complementing the hotel’s beach-inspired décor with her locally inspired works of art.

The hotel’s spacious suites will reflect vibrant hues, a mix of whimsical patterns, and light wood tones. All the guestrooms will be renovated with new bed frames and headboards, side tables, dining and workspace tables, bureaus, sleeper sofas, and flooring. Guest suites feature private balconies offering gorgeous views of the boardwalk, beach, or downtown. Kitchens and kitchenettes include a refrigerator, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, flatware, and more. Additional amenities include pillowtop mattresses, flat-panel TVs, and high-speed WiFi.

The hotel’s meeting rooms and grand event hall will be updated with new flooring, wall coverings, painting, and lighting. The hotel’s saltwater pool will also be refreshed and feature a retractable roof for indoor and outdoor enjoyment.

Signature restaurant Via Sophia by the Sea will feature a lively, sophisticated setting with a modern osteria design. Photo by EOS Hospitality

Signature restaurant Via Sophia by the Sea will feature a lively, sophisticated setting with a modern osteria design. Dishes will be made in-house from scratch, using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. Classic Italian dishes, pastas and breads, and fresh-from-the-boat seafood will be paired with bespoke beverages and a discerning wine list. This 164-seat indoor/outdoor restaurant will feature live entertainment three nights per week. Following the success and critical acclaim of the original Via Sophia concept that debuted in Washington DC in 2019, this will be the third Via Sophia to debut on the east coast, poised to become the most sought-after eatery in the area.

Nestled on Delaware’s Bethany Beach Boardwalk, the oceanfront Bethany Beach Ocean Suites surrounds guests with the excitement of the sun, sand, and sea while spoiling them with sophisticated style. Guests are invited to start their day with a delicious complimentary breakfast before they take a dip in the hotel’s saltwater pool and then hit the beach. When it's time to call it a night, travelers can settle down in oversized airy suites to watch the sunset from their private balconies.

