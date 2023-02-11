Twisted Steaks: A Unique Cheesesteak & Burger Destination Now Open in New Egypt

Twisted Steaks, a food truck specializing in cheesesteaks on pretzels and burgers on pretzel knots, has gone brick-and-mortar with the opening of its restaurant at 55 Main Street in New Egypt in Ocean County.

Twisted Steaks hosts a grand opening on Saturday, February 11th, at 55 Main Street in New Egypt, NJ. Photo by Twisted Steaks

Long-time friends Andrew Agostinacchio and David Langhurst, co-founders of Twisted Steaks, met twenty-one years ago in New Egypt. The pair, who previously held corporate jobs, bonded over a love of food and had them traveling to different cities attending markets, festivals, and fairs in search of good food.

On their journeys, the idea of owning a food establishment lingered in their minds. In 2016, they determined it was time to make their food business dream a reality and initiated planning. They aimed to offer something different and fun; after much thought and research, they realized they had created a unique offering featuring cheesesteak pretzels and steak burgers. And so, Twisted Steaks was born!

"Our offerings are unique because of the Bavarian style, hand-twisted pretzels for our cheesesteaks, and pretzel knots for the burgers," Agostinacchio and Langhurst explained.

The warm, salty, and crunchy pretzels perfectly complement and hold juicy cheesesteak meat, while the pretzel knots are the perfect vehicle for succulent steak burgers.

Twisted Steaks in New Egypt, NJ, offers cheesesteaks on hand-twisted Bavarian pretzels, steak burgers on pretzel knots, and more. Photo by Twisted Steaks

In addition to the cheesesteaks and burgers, they also offer sides such as waffle fries (plain, loaded, or with cheese), cheesesteak egg rolls, and Buffalo chicken egg rolls.

After the food truck's success, they decided it was time to open a brick-and-mortar. They knew it had to be in New Egypt, nearly smack-dab in the middle of the state, making it accessible for locals and visitors alike, as a new cheesesteak and burger destination in New Jersey.

The restaurant is open every day. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 8:00 pm daily.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.