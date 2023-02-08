Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue

BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry Hill

When BurgerFi announced a location at Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center in Cherry Hill more than a year ago, people wondered if another burger restaurant was necessary for South Jersey. While other burger chains such as Shake Shack, Habit Burger, and Fatburger have opened in recent years, this is the first BurgerFi for the region. There are also Five Guys, Smashburger, and Wayback Burgers fast-casual franchises in the area.