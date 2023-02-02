FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza Day

Free pizza, anyone? Joseph's Pizza Parlor, Fox Chase's legendary pizzeria and bar serving high-quality artisanal pies, cheesesteaks and more since 1966, is marking the debut of smaller-scale, personalized pizza available for the first time at the Northeast Philadelphia institution by offering guests complimentary small cheese pizzas for the first 100 customers on National Pizza Day, Thursday, February 9, available for dine-in only.

The first 100 customers on National Pizza Day, Thursday, February 9th, get a free small cheese pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Fox Chase. Photo by Joseph's Pizza Parlor

Since re-launching Joseph’s Pizza Parlor in May 2022 under new ownership (the same owners as Gaul & Co. Malt House in Port Richmond and nearby Rockledge, PA), the expansive, old-school-style pizzeria has been turning out 17-inch classic and specialty pies complete with an assortment of toppings, choice of red or white sauce, and ultra-fresh, premier cheese to boot, available for dine-in and takeaway.

In celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9, Joseph’s Pizza Parlor will give FREE small cheese pizzas to the first 100 customers (no toppings allowed and no additional purchase necessary), coinciding with the launch of personal-sized pizza for the first time in the parlor’s more than 50 year run.

Those visiting Joseph’s Pizza Parlor on National Pizza Day can enjoy a plethora of delicious pizza creations, served well done and by the pie, including The Standard ($18), a 17" pizza with red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, finished with fresh basil, shaved Grana Padano, and a garlic oil crust, and The Standard White ($18) which is the same, sans sauce and basil. Diners have various toppings available for additional fees, such as Mike’s Hot Honey, Calabrian chili paste, ricotta, capicola, and long hots. Joseph’s Pizza Parlor also offers a host of innovative 17-inch specialty pies, with highlights spanning the following:

Vampire Slayer ($19) - Garlic pesto, mozzarella, fresh garlic

($19) - Garlic pesto, mozzarella, fresh garlic Spicy Italian ($23) - Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ham capicola, pepperoni, Calabrian chili paste

($23) - Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ham capicola, pepperoni, Calabrian chili paste Cheesesteak Pie ($23) - Mozzarella, steak, fried onions, wiz or American drizzle

($23) - Mozzarella, steak, fried onions, wiz or American drizzle Queen Bee ($22) - Red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey (add pepperoni for +$2)

($22) - Red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey (add pepperoni for +$2) The Popeye ($21) - Garlic oil, mozzarella, sautéed spinach, shaved Grana Padano

($21) - Garlic oil, mozzarella, sautéed spinach, shaved Grana Padano Grilled Cheese ($19) - American cheese, sliced tomato, mozzarella (add banana peppers for +$1 and/or bacon for +$2)

Non-pizza offerings include salads, appetizers, cheesesteaks, Stromboli, and desserts. Joseph's Pizza Parlor also boasts a robust beverage program with craft cocktails like Little Philly Negroni ($9) and Italian Cranberry Margarita ($12), plus an array of beers available by the bottle, can, or on rotating draft, and a selection of wine.

Joseph's Pizza Parlor is located at 7947 Oxford Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19111.

