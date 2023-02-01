Let the Good Times Roll at Craftsman Row Saloon Mardi Gras Pop Up

Let the good times roll. Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the opening of Philadelphia's only Mardi Gras Pop-up Bar Experience from Friday, February 3rd, through Fat Tuesday, on Tuesday, February 21st.

Philadelphia's one and only Mardi Gras Pop-up Experience is back with more bling at Craftsman Row Saloon. Photo by Society Hill Films

The sights, sounds, and tastes of The Big Easy come to Philly with a special limited-time pop-up - now celebrating its third year. The delicious over-the-top King of Bourbon Street Milkshake, shimmering gold, green, and purple King Cake Fries, and the Dirty Rice are back and joined with the debut of their Who Dat Chicken - king cake, fried chicken breast, honey butter, hot sauce, powdered sugar, and Masquerade Mac & Cheese- 4-cheese blend, cinnamon, brown and powdered sugar, toasted breadcrumbs, hot sauce drizzle.

Celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of Mardi Gras at Craftsman Row Saloon in Center City Philadelphia. Photo by Society Hill Films

The bar will pour the tasty and festive Bourbon Street-inspired specialty cocktails they are known for. Cocktails will boast all the NOLA feels and come with beads, souvenirs, and keepsakes. Thousands of glittery beads have replaced the award-winning Christmas pop-up decorations from December, feathers, masquerade masks, and other decors to transport you to Mardi Gras.

Decor includes a giant gold, green, and purple masquerade mask above the dining room, plus mini vignettes paying homage to some of New Orleans' most famous streets and destinations. The floor-to-ceiling transformation continues inside the dining room and outside in the Craftsman Row Saloon, illuminated with the colors of Mardi Gras on the entire building. For music, listen for a mix of Mardi Gras and New Orleans classics and staples, festive jazz, and even some Mummers' favorite tunes.

"We are excited to bring our Mardi Gras Pop-Up Experience back to Philadelphia," said Vasiliki Tsiouris. "You can be the King of Bourbon Street with our over-the-top milkshake with real King Cake. It was great to bring the spirit of Bourbon Street and The Big Easy first to the scene and we have added more this year, all geared to totally envelope the senses with the sights, sounds and tastes of Mardi Gras."

Craftsman Row Saloon Mardi Gras Pop-up Bar Experience opens this Friday and runs through Fat Tuesday. Hours for Mardi Gras season are Tuesday Noon to 10:00 pm, Wednesday Noon to 11:00 pm (kitchen closes 10:00 pm), Thursday to Saturday Noon to 11:00 pm, and Sunday Noon to 10:00 pm (kitchen closes 9:00 pm).

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.