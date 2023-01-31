Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse

One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.

The bar at Founding Fathers in Bensalem, PA. Photo by Founding Fathers

Founding Fathers Bensalem will serve delicious food and drink in a family-friendly atmosphere with big flavors and affordable prices. The 14,000 square foot space features a main dining room, central main bar, new second bar, semi-private large group dining space, new private banquet hall, new giant outdoor deck, and sidewalk cafe. It will serve high-quality dishes, including appetizers, salads, pizza, tacos, sandwiches, burgers, entrees, and hand-carved quality steaks.

Food at Founding Fathers in Bensalem. Photo by Founding Fathers

The bar will offer a wide selection of craft and favorite American beer, ciders, seltzers, classic and signature cocktails, and wines. Sports fans can expect 30+ televisions showing all their favorite sports games, including the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Union.

Founding Fathers Bensalem will be open seven days a week for lunch, happy hour, dinner, sports viewing, private events, and late night. Doors open officially on Friday, February 3, 2023, with a grand opening celebration featuring Bob Pantano Dance Party and DJ Joe Castro starting at 6:00 pm. Operating hours are Noon to 2:00 am daily, with the kitchen open until 1:00 am nightly.

“I’ve been a long-time resident of Bensalem, and I’m proud to serve the community in my own backyard finally," said Partner/Owner Dave Chiavaroli. "We are excited to expand to the Philadelphia suburbs into Bucks County and Bensalem," said Chiavaroli. "We are bringing a full-service, family-friendly restaurant, steakhouse, bar, outdoor deck, and banquet room to Street Road. We will have a full menu that has something for everyone with a focus on quality and affordability. While we hope to be a great spot for special occasions, we want to be where you can come as you are from a long day in the office or dressed for a night out with the family and enjoy a great meal any day of the week."

Founding Fathers Partners David A Chiavaroli, Ken Hutchings, and Zechariah Leeper. Photo by Founding Fathers

Founding Fathers Bensalem brings together two long-time industry veterans and a rising young hospitality star for this new and extensive venture in the Philadelphia suburbs. Dave Chiavaroli of Marmont and Ken Hutchings of Cavanaugh’s teamed up a few years ago to open Cooper’s Riverview in Trenton. After a few years of success, they found a new location landing on Founding Fathers and 1621 South Street in Philadelphia. Now with the addition of their general manager (who is now a partner in Founding Fathers) Zecheriah (Zek) Leeper they’ve taken over the shuttered Quaker, Steak and Lube at 2900 Street Rd in Bensalem which will be renamed as a second location of Founding Fathers Bensalem They’ve also added “The Franklin Room” a private event space and banquet room.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.