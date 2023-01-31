Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse

One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Founding Fathers Bensalem will serve delicious food and drink in a family-friendly atmosphere with big flavors and affordable prices. The 14,000 square foot space features a main dining room, central main bar, new second bar, semi-private large group dining space, new private banquet hall, new giant outdoor deck, and sidewalk cafe. It will serve high-quality dishes, including appetizers, salads, pizza, tacos, sandwiches, burgers, entrees, and hand-carved quality steaks.
The bar will offer a wide selection of craft and favorite American beer, ciders, seltzers, classic and signature cocktails, and wines. Sports fans can expect 30+ televisions showing all their favorite sports games, including the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Union.
Founding Fathers Bensalem will be open seven days a week for lunch, happy hour, dinner, sports viewing, private events, and late night. Doors open officially on Friday, February 3, 2023, with a grand opening celebration featuring Bob Pantano Dance Party and DJ Joe Castro starting at 6:00 pm. Operating hours are Noon to 2:00 am daily, with the kitchen open until 1:00 am nightly.
“I’ve been a long-time resident of Bensalem, and I’m proud to serve the community in my own backyard finally," said Partner/Owner Dave Chiavaroli. "We are excited to expand to the Philadelphia suburbs into Bucks County and Bensalem," said Chiavaroli. "We are bringing a full-service, family-friendly restaurant, steakhouse, bar, outdoor deck, and banquet room to Street Road. We will have a full menu that has something for everyone with a focus on quality and affordability. While we hope to be a great spot for special occasions, we want to be where you can come as you are from a long day in the office or dressed for a night out with the family and enjoy a great meal any day of the week."
Founding Fathers Bensalem brings together two long-time industry veterans and a rising young hospitality star for this new and extensive venture in the Philadelphia suburbs. Dave Chiavaroli of Marmont and Ken Hutchings of Cavanaugh’s teamed up a few years ago to open Cooper’s Riverview in Trenton. After a few years of success, they found a new location landing on Founding Fathers and 1621 South Street in Philadelphia. Now with the addition of their general manager (who is now a partner in Founding Fathers) Zecheriah (Zek) Leeper they’ve taken over the shuttered Quaker, Steak and Lube at 2900 Street Rd in Bensalem which will be renamed as a second location of Founding Fathers Bensalem They’ve also added “The Franklin Room” a private event space and banquet room.
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
Comments / 5