Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in March

Marilyn Johnson

Glu Hospitality continues its city-wide expansion plans with news of a giant new food and drink destination in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood. Brewerytown Food Hall will open at 1363 N. 31st Street this spring with a 9,500 square ft. food, beer, and cocktail hall featuring offerings from seven Glu restaurants and eateries.

Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu of Brewerytown Food Hall, set to open in Brewerytown Philadelphia.Photo byGlu Hospitality

The expansive two-level, indoor-outdoor space will feature seating for nearly 300 patrons, plus live entertainment, three main bars, a lounge, a 40-person private event space, a 60-person outdoor elevated deck and patio, an arcade and old-school games, and televisions for sports viewing.

Signature dishes and drinks will come from Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, 1225 Raw, Leda's Cocktail Lounge, Tiny's Burger Joint, and Hunnies Crispy Chicken. Look for the largest beer program Glu will feature at the bar, with 24 draft selections and three dozen other selections by can and bottle. The cocktail list will spotlight the award-winning cocktails from Leda's Cocktail Lounge in Midtown Village. For wine lovers, there will be around 10-12 selections by the glass and 12-15 by the bottle.

Brewerytown Food Hall is a significant milestone in Glu's expansion and more extensive plans for the Philadelphia region. Step one was pivoting to food-focused concepts - and step two was creating a place to celebrate them all by bringing a food destination and hall to life. 

Glu Hospitality and owners Tim Lu and Derek Gibbons entered the pandemic with a handful of entertainment concepts focusing on nightlife, dancing, and entertainment. During the pandemic, Glu has pivoted to food-focused concepts, including some of the city's most notable new restaurants, bagel and coffee shops, ghost kitchens, and family-friendly spots.

Since 2020, Glu has opened Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, Omakase by Yanaga, Leda's Cocktail Lounge,  Bagels, and Co. Northern Liberties, Bagels and Co. Fishtown, Anejo Philadelphia, Hunnies Crispy Chicken and Tiny's Burger Joint, with at least nine new eateries still to open - including The Peabody at Temple Campus and several new concepts yet to be announced.

After numerous local and national accolades for their pandemic pivots, Glu will see a major dream realized by bringing signature dishes from at least seven of their concepts to one space for a celebration of food, drink, cocktails, music, and vibes in one of Philly's most up-and-coming neighborhoods.

Brewerytown Food Hall looks to open in spring, around mid-March 2023. Opening services will be dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, with weekend brunch from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Hours and services will expand later in nice weather when an adjacent outdoor patio and deck open for warm weather season.

As part of Glu's expansion across the city and in Brewerytown, look for Bagels and Co. Brewerytown's grand opening in early to mid-March at 1363 N. 31st Street. Brewerytown Food Hall and Bagels and Co will be located at the base ground level of The Lofts at Brewerytown.

"Glu Hospitality is proud to announce our plans to open Brewerytown Food Fall at The Lofts at Brewerytown - just doors down from the new Bagels and Co. Brewerytown," said Gibbons. "We want Brewerytown Food Hall to be a gathering place for the community. The neighborhood is growing fast with new families, new neighbors, and new foodies, but the dining options have been slower to catch up. With this food hall concept, we will bring food and drink from seven other concepts around the city - with menus for every taste and various diverse cuisines."

Brewerytown Food Hall aims to bring people together, and showcase a menu for all tastes to make everyone in a dining party happy while serving as a place for a casual beer and sports game, a date night out, games with friends, regular meals out with the family, and private events and parties. Gibbons and Lu picked Brewerytown for its fast and diverse growth, the opportunity in this property that fit with their vision for a new type of food hall, and because they loved the neighborhood's rich history. Brewerytown comes from the nine breweries within its boundaries during the late 19th century. As a nod to the history of the community, the ‘barrel’ on the Brewerytown Food Hall logo contains 9 points within the circle.

When opened, the new food and drink hall will be a dining destination, a spot for neighbors to frequent 1, 2, or 3 times a week, plus a community gathering spot that brings people together. Bagels and Co., a few doors down, will activate the block and serve the neighborhood's needs starting at 7 am for breakfast and lunch, and Brewerytown Food Hall will open at 2 pm to keep the momentum going into the evening. 

The goal is to create a space where guests feel comfortable, no matter the occasion. There will be over two dozen beers on tap, plenty of games & activities, outdoor dining, private dining areas, and feature live music and brunch on the weekends.  Plus, there is space for private events, weddings, rehearsal dinners, baby showers, catering, and other special events, including the neighborhood's weekly specials and happy hours. The space will also be available before 2 pm on weekdays for private events in the larger dining rooms and bar areas.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region.

