Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Marilyn Johnson

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. The city's hottest NEW restaurant week to hit the food scene is back with new dates, more restaurants, new restaurants, updated price points, indoor and outdoor options, take-out and delivery, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsQwW_0kDrAR0o00
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns from January 27th through February 5th, 2023.Photo byExplore Northern Liberties

Moved to winter to support restaurants during the colder months, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is back with nearly two dozen of the neighborhood's most prominent names that will offer two courses or more lunches for $10 or $15 and three or more course dinners for $15, $25 and $40. Look for special features, signature favorite dishes, outdoor options, artful and colorful dining rooms, cocktail features, and much more.

For outdoor options, several Northern Liberties restaurants have patios, sidewalk seating, and courtyards - and yes, the Igloos at Figo even join the line-up this year. Book your reservation and enjoy various cuisines, vibes, and settings. Menus are live now online.

“Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is proud to bring back Northern Liberties Restaurant Week,” said NLBID Executive Director Kris Kennedy. "Northern Liberties continues to gain popularity as one of the hottest food destinations in the city - with at least ten more restaurants, cafes, and food-oriented businesses set to grand open in 2023. Our restaurant week celebrates all the energy, creativity, and talent. It is a fantastic way to experience and show off that growth. Come and try a spot you have never been to, or share your favorite places again. This is an affordable way to get out for the spring with friends and family. We hope to see you there."


The website will house all the info hungry diners need: a map showing restaurant locations, menus, price points, reservation links, and more. 2023 menus are now going live, so people have ample time to plan their eating adventures daily. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through the Northern Liberties Restaurant Week website using links to each establishment’s reservation platform.

The list of participating restaurants continues to grow as the event approaches! The early list of participants in alphabetical order includes:

Añejo Philly
1001 N 2nd St.
www.anejophilly.com

Grand opened in July 2020; Executive Chef Ricardo fires up innovative Mexican cuisine paired with top-quality service and expertise in cocktails and agave spirits.

Apricot Stone
1040 North 2nd Street #601
www.apricotstonephilly.com

Chef Fimy serves up highly regarded family recipes with traditional Mediterranean, Armenian, and Middle Eastern flavors. One of the neighborhood's favorite gems - and most well-reviewed restaurants, features intimate outdoor dining under the twinkling lights in the center of the Liberties Walk courtyard.


Baan Thai
1030 N American St.
http://www.baanthaiphiladelphia.com/

This hidden gem and BYOB serves up authentic Thai food in the center of Liberties Walk on North 2nd Street.


Bagels and Co.  
1001 N 2nd St #9
www.gluhospitality.com

Glu Hospitality presents its coffee and bagel hot spot that is expanding across the city. Come to the flagship location for dozens of cream cheese options, nearly a dozen Brooklyn-style bagels, sandwiches, and more—outdoor seating on warmer days in the Piazza courtyard pass-through.

Bourbon and Branch  
705 N 2nd St.
https://www.bourbonandbranchphilly.com/

Cozy and storied restaurant, bar, and music venue specializing in American fare, a long whiskey list & a bar made from an altar.

Cantina Dos Segundos
931 N. 2nd Street
https://www.cantinadossegundos.com/

Cantina Dos Segundos serves up modern Mexican cuisine, with dishes handcrafted that everyone can enjoy. Pair them with one of the most extensive tequila and mezcal collections in the United States.

D’Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill
1009 N Bodine St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
https://dolivapizza.com/

D’Oliva is an Italian-American pizzeria owned by fresh-off-the-boat Italians. In our recipes, Italian flavors meet American taste—outdoor seating on warmer weather days in the Liberties Walk private courtyard and corridor.

El Camino Real
1040 N 2nd St.
http://www.elcaminophilly.com/

Hip cantina meets Southern smokehouse at this jumping Tex-Mex spot for tacos, barbecue & margaritas with an expansive dining room and vibrant bar scene.

Figo Ristorante
1033 N 2nd St Ground Floor
https://www.figoitalian.com/

Figo Ristorante is an elevated Italian restaurant and bar that pays homage to handmade cuisine, craft cocktails, and a curated wine list with the most expansive outdoor dining in all of Northern Liberties. Enjoy dining in the outdoor cafe and cocktail garden, NEW and twice as many igloos that will be heated, and in the stylish dining room and bar. Igloos were down last year due to the dates, but its prime winter weather - come sit under the stars in a heated igloo!

Figo Pizzeria
1033 N 2nd St Ground Floor
https://www.figoitalian.com/

Glu Hospitality presents the more casual side of Figo Ristorante with an entire pizza shop on the North end of the Piazza with pizza, sandwiches, and more for pick-up and dining in the daytime Igloos, as well as counter seating in the pizza shop.

Hello Vietnam Asian Bistro
722 N 2nd St.
https://www.hellovietnamasianbistro.com/

This Northern Liberties popular neighborhood gem offers Vietnamese cuisine in this comfy BYO on N. 2nd Street.

Heritage  
914 N 2nd St.
https://heritage.life

Heritage offers dining in their high ceiling-open dining room, lush garden, and patio. This cool, hip, homey hot spot features American fare, draft beer, and live music.

Hikari Sushi
1040 N American St #701
https://www.hikariphilly.com/

Hikari Sushi, one of the oldest establishments on Liberty Walk, is now under new management. The restaurant’s identity has been completely revamped to coincide with the vibrant, modern and hip atmosphere of the rapidly-growing neighborhood of Northern Liberties. Hikari Sushi is now led by the well-regarded chef/owner, Matthew Sim, who has honed his craft through his 20-year career working in renowned sushi establishments in the Philadelphia area, including Pod, Morimoto, and B2. In his flagship restaurant, Chef Sim externalizes his years of experience through his inventive sushi creations that blend traditional and imaginative flavors. With a commitment to excellence in service and food, Hikari Sushi aims to provide the Northeastern region of Philadelphia with the premium-quality sushi it has long been craving.

Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St.
http://jerrysbarphilly.com/

This neighborhood grand corner bar and restaurant is always one of the highlights of Liberties Restaurant Week, with refined bistro fare and a full bar with a whiskey focus in a tavern filled with salvaged artifacts.

Las Cazuelas
426 W Girard Ave
http://lascazuelastogo.com/

Las Cazuelas blends its passion for making delicious food with extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for patrons' enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be excited about.

North Bowl
909 N 2nd St.
https://www.northbowlphilly.com/

This retro-chic bowling alley has 17 lanes and serves cocktails, local beers, American comfort and bar food classics.

Nourish Cafe
177 W. Girard 
https://www.nourishcafe.net/

Nourish is a fully-vegan restaurant and fresh juice bar located at the border of Philadelphia's Fishtown and Northern Liberties neighborhoods.  Our menu includes a broad range of healthy and alkaline dishes, including raw and cooked foods, fresh juices, and smoothies with superfood options such as seamoss, ashwagandha, and soursop.

Pera Turkish Cuisine
944 N. 2nd Street
http://www.peraphiladelphia.com/

Pera will bring Turkish cuisine to the growing mix of acclaimed international cuisine in the fast-growing food neighborhood. Former roommates, friends, schoolmates, and now business partners Eric Tunc and Chef Mehmet Ergin are both from Turkey. They are living the American dream by moving to America and opening their first restaurant together. Pera is one of the most reviewed restaurants in the neighborhood, with reviews by Philadelphia Magazine and Philadelphia Inquirer.  

SET NoLibs
1030 N 2nd St. #101-102
https://www.set-hospitality.com/location/set-nolibs/

Asian-fusion menu of elevated bar and gastropub favorites with shareable sliders, skewers, seafood, tacos, and wings, all made with only the best, hand-picked ingredients to ensure quality and freshness with sidewalk seating in the Liberties Walk courtyard.

Standard Tap  
901 N 2nd St.
https://standardtap.com/

Philadelphia's original gastro-pub sets the gold standard for American cuisine. It always has a selection of the finest fresh oysters. The multi-level bar and restaurant have ample seating inside plus an upstairs level patio.

The Shake Seafood
180 W. Girard Avenue
http://theshakeseafoodpa.com/

The Shake Seafood is the District's seafood specialist. Their talented, experienced chefs create unique dishes using fresh ingredients. Exotic sauces and flavors intermingle on your plate, and the hot, tangy aromas waft up to meet your nose, creating an exciting taste journey you can experience only in our restaurant.  

The Winston
461 N. 3rd Street
https://thewinstonphilly.com/

The Winston is a full-scale restaurant, bar, and lounge between Northern Liberties and Olde City. A new breed of a sports bar, The Winston offers a contemporary take on classic American fare favorites, signature cocktails, and visually stimulating décor, culminating in the ultimate drinking and nightlife experience.

Urban Village Brewing Company  
1001 N 2nd St
http://urbanvillagebrewing.com/

Spacious brewpub with brick-oven pizzas, small plates, and an expansive heated outdoor patio in the Piazza courtyard. Large indoor seating areas with garage doors that allow for an indoor/outdoor experience. Non-beer beverage menu specializing in Pennsylvania-made wines and liquors.

Each restaurant can select if they will do lunch, dinner or both, and their price points. Some restaurants will additionally offer upgrades to their meals for those seeking a higher-end experience.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

