Food Truck Lady's Top New Jersey Food Trucks 2022

Make your New Year's resolution for more pajamas, pups, and partying!. White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day PJ Brunch.Photo byWhite Dog Cafe. The New Year welcomes the 34th anniversary of White Dog Cafe and three decades plus of their annual New Year's Day Brunch that invites guests to come to brunch in what they wore to bed! Even the team members at the White Dog Cafe locations will be adorning pajamas as they serve you your first meal of the New Year. New Year's Day Brunch is offered at all four White Dog Cafe locations from 9 AM to 3 PM.