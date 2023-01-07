Food Truck Lady's Top New Jersey Food Trucks 2022

New Jersey is a food lovers' paradise and home to hundreds of food trucks. The Food Truck Lady ran an informal poll to compile a list of the top Food Trucks in New Jersey. Here are the results from that poll. Did any of your favorite New Jersey food trucks make it to the list?
Top New Jersey Food Trucks 2022
Chef Deluxe Me - Fusion
Flava Chef - Jamaican
Hands Down BBQ - Barbecue
Hold My Knots - Garlic Knot Sliders
Homer's Girls - American
It's Koffee Time - Coffee
Juice for Us - Juices, Smoothies, & more
Kiersten's Creations - Desserts
Kiyah's Kiye - Soul Food
L'Acquario Seafood Truck - Seafood
Mama Estela's - Mexican
Mannino's Cannoli Express - Cannoli
Marley's Gotham - American
Martina's Kitchen - Comfort Food
Mexican Spice - Mexican
Mezoco Catering - Mexican
NYC Mac Truck - Macaroni and Cheese
Omi's Coffee House - Coffee
On a Roll - Comfort Food
Rain Bao - Bao Buns
Rev Taco - Tacos
Rhythm & Ribz - BBQ
Sabor Boricua - Puerto Rican
Sandwich Freak - Sandwiches
Shore Good - Comfort Food
Smoke 'N Roll - BBQ
Snatch Yo Soul Food - Soul Food
Soup Phantom - Soup
Speedy Tacos - Mexican
Suerte Sándwiches Y Más - Sandwiches & more
Tacoholics - Tacos & Burritos
Taco Papi - Tacos
Taxi Cab Burger - Burgers
The Angry Chouriço BBQ - BBQ
The Game Changer - American
The Lomo - Peruvian
The Mac Truck - Macaroni and Cheese
The Mexi Boys - Mexican
The Mozzarella God - Italian
The Stuffed Tailgate - Tailgate Food
Tio Eddie's - Tacos/Sandwiches
Traveling Tomato - Pizza
Twisted Steaks - Cheesesteaks
Veganish - Vegan
Vonceil's Veggies & Seafood - Pescatarian
WISP - Sushi
Your Sister's Balls - Meatballs
Zoelily's - Empanadas
What New Jersey food trucks are your favorites? What New Jersey food truck events are you looking forward to this year? Let me know in the comments.
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
Comments / 2