James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in Philadelphia

The James Beard Foundation’s® nationwide culinary series, Taste America, stops in Philadelphia for one night only on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, for a 400-person tasting reception at The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Award-Winning Chefs & Rising Stars Come Together at the James Beard Foundation Taste America Gala. Photo by James Beard Foundation

Presented by Capital One, Taste America celebrates the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities, bringing together chefs and food lovers for unique culinary experiences across 20 U.S. cities. The Philadelphia tasting reception is produced in partnership with VISIT Philadelphia and Constellation Culinary Group. Proceeds from Taste America will benefit the featured chefs to support their businesses and James Beard Foundation national programming rooted in advocacy, racial equity, sustainability, and women’s leadership for the culinary industry.

Now in its 10th year, Taste America takes on expanded shape with the TasteTwenty—a group of 20 chef teams from 20 cities across the country working together and championing the James Beard Foundation’s mission of Good Food for Good®, including Philadelphia’s very own chef Chutatip ‘Nok’ Suntaranon of Kalaya.

The series highlights the richness and diversity of local food culture in cities across America while spotlighting chefs uniquely aligned with the Foundation’s mission. To celebrate the national community, host and visiting chefs are paired together to innovate and collaborate across different cities.

Taste America Philadelphia will feature 12+ tasting stations from Philadelphia’s most highly regarded industry leaders. Representing an array of global flavors, featured chefs include:

· Kiki Aranita, Poi Dog – presented by the Aquacultural Stewardship Council

· Jezabel Careaga, Jezabel’s

· Eli Collins, a.kitchen + bar

· Kurt Evans, CYL Hospitality Group

· Tonii Hicks & Jacob Trinh, 2021 Beard House Fellows – presented by VISIT Philadelphia

· Thanh Nguyen, Gabriella’s Vietnam

· Treley Parshingtsang, White Yak

· Hoon Rhee, Philadelphia Museum of Art – presented by Constellation Culinary

· Emily Riddell, Machine Shop Boulangerie

· Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club

· Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon, Kalaya

· Omar Tate & Cybille St.Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle Provisions

The event will also feature activations from valued national and local sponsors, including Capital One, 1800® Tequila, VISIT Philadelphia, Constellation Culinary Group, and more.

The event will begin at 6:00 pm for Premier ticket holders with early access to all tasting stations, alongside additionally passed bites and beverages courtesy of Constellation Culinary Group. At 7:00 pm, doors will open to welcome general admission ticket holders for access to the cocktail and tasting reception.

Over the course of the year, the series will showcase the breadth of culinary creativity across the country while highlighting the positive impact chefs have in their communities and the industry at large. Attending the Taste America Philadelphia event is a special opportunity to become part of the Foundation’s vibrant and growing national culinary community, comprising food lovers and industry professionals.

“The James Beard Foundation is thrilled to bring together such an exceptional group of chefs in the Philadelphia culinary community for our tenth year of Taste America. We are looking forward to celebrating these talented chefs and highlighting their unique stories, culinary creativity, and work in their communities,” said Siobhan Flaherty Haber, vice president of events at the James Beard Foundation.

The chefs selected to participate in this year’s Taste America culinary series demonstrate a meaningful commitment to their communities and an investment in making the industry more equitable and sustainable. From investing in local purveyors to supporting independent farmers, sourcing quality ingredients, representing diverse cuisines, or using their restaurant as a platform for underrepresented groups—the chefs are chosen for this year’s TasteTwenty are leaders helping to shape the future of the culinary industry across America.

The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America® is presented by Capital One, the official credit card and banking partner of the James Beard Foundation. Capital One cardholders enjoy exclusive access to James Beard Foundation programming through this first-of-its-kind partnership. Premier Sponsors also support Taste America: American Airlines, the official airline of the James Beard Foundation, Deloitte; Supporting Sponsors: 1800® Tequila, Kerrygold USA; Patron Sponsors: Choose Chicago, Illinois Restaurant Association; with Additional Support from Côtes du Rhône, Mountain Valley Spring Water, VerTerra Dinnerware, Windstar Cruises, the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation; and Founding Partner: Bowen & Company. Local partners include the Aquacultural Stewardship Council, Constellation Culinary Group, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and VISIT Philadelphia.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.