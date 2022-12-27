Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia

Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.

The special, available now through the end of March 2023, features $5 glasses of prosecco with the restaurant’s Fried Chicken Basket entree, which comes with hand-cut fries, soul slaw, and sweet n’ sassy sauce and is priced at $26. 100% of the proceeds from prosecco sales will benefit the African American Museum of Philadelphia through the end of March.

Amina's Fried Chicken special on Wednesday nights will benefit the African American Museum of Philadelphia. Photo by Amina Restaurant

The restaurant’s menu reflects Southern cuisine incorporating African ingredients from Chef/Partner Darryl Harmon. And for the first time since the restaurant opened, Chef Harmon and Wilson are offering guests the ability to have their signature fried chicken adorned with the restaurant’s Nigerian Hot spices.

“Many guests over the past several months have asked if we could incorporate our Hot Nigerian spices onto our fried chicken,” said Chef Harmon. “Now that we have a solid team with several months of experience, we’re excited to announce that this is an option.”

The African American Museum in Philadelphia, built in 1976 and located at 701 Arch Street, is notable as the first museum funded and built by a municipality to help preserve, interpret, and exhibit the heritage of African Americans.

“We are a Philadelphia restaurant serving southern cuisine which utilizes African ingredients and themes,” said Wilson. “We were looking for an initiative that could drive traffic to the restaurant and support an African American cause during one of the slowest times in the restaurant business, so we decided to raise money and awareness for the African American Museum, which is a local treasure, was a no-brainer. Our customers love coming out for our fried chicken and some bubbles, so the natural pairing works well for our winter fundraiser, which will take place through the end of March 2023.”

