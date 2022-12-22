On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.

Shake Shack opens in Springfield, PA on Tuesday, December 27. Photo by Shake Shack

Additionally, as part of Shake Shack’s commitment to giving back to the community, Shake Shack Springfield will donate $1 for every burger or sandwich sold on opening day to Philabundance, a proud member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks leading the fight against hunger in the United States.

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients, including made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. Shake Shack Springfield will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can order pick up via app or web starting on opening day, and local area delivery will be available beginning Tuesday, January 3.

The address of the Shake Shack Springfield is 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064. The phone number is (610) 600-6543.

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious, made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult brand with widespread appeal.

