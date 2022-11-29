White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

Make your New Year's resolution for more pajamas, pups, and partying!

White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day PJ Brunch. Photo by White Dog Cafe

The New Year welcomes the 34th anniversary of White Dog Cafe and three decades plus of their annual New Year's Day Brunch that invites guests to come to brunch in what they wore to bed! Even the team members at the White Dog Cafe locations will be adorning pajamas as they serve you your first meal of the New Year. New Year's Day Brunch is offered at all four White Dog Cafe locations from 9 AM to 3 PM.

"This is a tradition that is over three decades old and one that people really enjoy. Where else can you go to brunch on New Year's Day in your pajamas and have it be acceptable but encouraged," White Dog and Fearless Restaurants Owner Marty Grims said.

The a la carte brunch menu is the perfect place for your post-New Year's Eve celebration, whether you enjoy the Hair of the Dog, one of our handcrafted seasonal mocktails, or a classic cage-free white omelet or avocado BLT. The best part is you don't have to get dressed to enjoy brunch!

The White Dog Cafe features a seasonal menu based on sustainability and uses ingredients from local farms no more than 50 miles from the restaurants.

Reservations are encouraged for the New Year’s Day Brunch.

The White Dog locations are: