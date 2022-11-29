Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in Piscataway

Kanji Noodle Bar is planning a Grand Opening celebration at 1326 Centennial Ave. in the Piscataway Town Center in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Thursday, December 8th, at 4 p.m. The company hopes to feed more than 100 first responders and hospital workers during the festivities.

Kanji Noodle Bar opens in Piscataway, NJ. Photo by Kanji Noodle Bar

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant features 120 seats and will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’re hoping to feed more than 100 first responders and hospital workers from the Piscataway community during our Grand Opening celebration to give back to them after the more than two brutal years that they’ve been taking care of us during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said VP Beau Stickley. “Kanji Noodle Bar features authentic ramen noodles, and we take great pride in serving the finest and freshest ramen in the area. In addition to noodles, we offer a full range of traditional and contemporary Japanese cuisine.”

Interested first responders simply need to register here.

The menu will feature 12 different types of ramen, including Tan Tan; Premium Miso; Supreme Tonkotsu; Shoyu; Shio; Ichiraku; Hiyashi Chuka; Vegetable Yassai; and more. Customers can choose between wavy and straight noodles and toppings, including pork belly, pork loin, chashu, and chicken. Appetizers include edamame, seaweed salad, shishito peppers, gyoza, karaage chicken, Kanji wings, rock shrimp, seafood fries, Japanese seafood pancake, and Takoyaki, and there are also bao buns filled with either pork belly, chashu, and chicken. Donburi (simple Japanese rice bowls) are on the menu, as are several options for yakisoba (Japanese stir fry noodles). There is also a combo menu, which includes a choice of beverage.

Dishes at Kanji Noodle Bar in Piscataway, NJ. Photo by Kanji Noodle Bar

Prices range from $4.95 to $10.95 for appetizers and $14.95 to $19.95 for ramen compositions.

