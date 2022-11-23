The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.

The Fishtown dining scene is hotter than ever! Photo by Visit Philadelphia

Celebrated spots like Suraya, Pizzeria Beddia, and Wm Mulherin's Sons draw visitors from far and wide. New restaurants like Middle Child Clubhouse, Omakase by Yanaga, and Kalaya (featured on Somebody Feed Phil) had tongues wagging, with more to come!

If you've never been to Fishtown or haven't visited in a while, check out these hot Fishtown restaurants that have opened in recent years, contributing to the diverse and exciting Philadelphia food scene. No matter where you go, you'll find something fabulous in Fishtown!

4 West Palmer Street (between Frankford and Front Streets)

I have written about Kalaya and Chef Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon many times over the past few years. Chef Nok made a big splash on the Philly food scene with her Kalaya Thai Kitchen, which closed its South Philly location earlier in the year to make way for a larger Fishtown restaurant in a 5,500 square-foot space with 145 seats inside and a full bar. Visiting Kalaya is a must!

2302 East Norris Street

Tulip Pasta & Wine Bar opened in Fishtown under the tutelage of Chef Jason Cichonski in partnership with Chef Alex Beninato and Wayvine Vineyard & Winery. Tulip focuses on seasonal ingredients with an Italian flair and serves as a tasting room for Wayvine. The menu rotates depending on what is available locally, with housemade pasta and small plates like bruschetta and salads.

1317 Frankford Avenue

Glu Hospitality has opened its second Bagels & Co in Fishtown. They specialize in from-scratch Brooklyn-style bagels, bagel sandwiches, coffee drinks, smoothies, yogurt parfaits, fresh juices, frozen non-alcoholic beverages, salads, and other cafe items. Fishtown's bagel needs are more than covered with Bagels & Co., Kismet Bagels, and Philly Style Bagels.

413 East Girard Avenue

What was once a food truck is now a brick & mortar restaurant serving authentic Mexican cuisine. Chef-owners Rebecca Baez and Omar Martínez have received early buzz for some of the best tacos in the city, with folks now considering it their go-to neighborhood spot. Besides tacos, they serve burritos, quesadillas, tortas, tostadas, and brunch on the weekends. With seating for only 20 inside, you might want to take it to go.

2152 North Front Street

Earlier this month, Rowhome Coffee opened its second sit-down cafe in Fishtown. This location had previously just been a take-out window only. Inspired by Philadelphia's rich comfort food culture, Rowhome serves a series of baguette hoagies and soft pretzel breakfast sandwiches. Think of it as an elevated take on corner store breakfast and lunch.

1832 Frankford Avenue

The "sushi whisperer" Kevin Yanaga opened Izakaya by Yanaga last year and added Omekase by Yanaga, a restaurant within a restaurant, earlier this year in what some call a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Each concept offers a warm and relaxing atmosphere to enjoy Japanese cuisine by a master Japanese chef in Philadelphia.

1108 Frankford Avenue

Sister spots Fabrika and Terra (formerly Terrasa) offer more than just a meal. Both include sensory experiences designed for guests to savor and escape for a while. Fabrika is a dinner theatre/cabaret space where you can enjoy dinner and a show. Terra (open seasonally) offers an indoor/outdoor entertainment oasis where guests can nibble, drink, and dance the night away.

Coming Soon!

1221 Frankford Avenue

Two Robbers is a Philadelphia brewery specializing in hard seltzers and other alcoholic beverages. Soon, they will add a burger & beer spot in Fishtown because we always need more burgers.

300 East Girard

Gilda will be a Portuguese-inspired Café & Market on the corner of Girard & Marlborough, offering breakfast and lunch during the day and supper club-style dining in the evening.

It's an exciting time to dine in Fishtown and Philadelphia's growing food scene. What are your favorite places to eat or drink in the neighborhood?

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.