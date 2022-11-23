Holiday Attractions in the Lehigh Valley

The holiday season is almost here, and the Lehigh Valley's newest attractions, entertainment, and dazzling light spectaculars will ensure your holiday is a winter wonderland!
Festivals and Shopping:
- Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem – Named one of the best holiday markets in the world by Travel + Leisure, this Bethlehem staple has 60+ artisans and craftspeople selling handmade gifts, delicious food, and live entertainment. Don’t forget to lace up your skates at the Ice Rink at SteelStacks, right next to the market.
- Easton Winter Village – The outdoor village, anchored by the iconic Easton Peace Candle, offers tons of shopping. Take a break and skate under twinkling holiday lights at the village’s ice-skating rink for only $5 a person. Reserve tickets here.
Light Spectaculars:
- Lights in the Parkway – This mile-long holiday light display in Allentown features drive-through animated displays, lighted trees, and iconic characters, all of which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own car.
- Koziar’s Christmas Village – Experience a fairyland in the middle of the countryside where visitors can walk the Christmas village at their own pace and take in the twinkling Christmas lights.
Holiday Tours:
- Christmas City Stroll – A knowledgeable guide donned in colonial garb will explain some of Bethlehem’s most cherished Christmas traditions, including the meaning behind a candle-in-every-window, the Bethlehem Star, and the history behind the Victorian and colonial buildings. This is a festive tour you won’t want to miss!
- Horse Drawn Carriage Ride – Witness the beauty of Bethlehem’s national historic landmark district in a cozy ride filled with the lights, sights, and sounds of Christmas City.
Holiday Shows:
- At the Stroke of Midnight – This heartwarming original Christmas musical will have the most determined Scrooge smiling as the true message of Christmas is revealed. Performances are running through December 23 at the Pines Dinner Theatre in Allentown, PA.
- Christmas City Follies – this fan-favorite show has been sending up the holidays for decades! Catch the variety show everyone is talking about from December 2 – December 18 at the Touchstone Theatre in Bethelem, PA.
