Holiday Attractions in the Lehigh Valley

Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in Rittenhouse

Kismet Bagels, which began as an idea during Covid-19 and became an online popup shop in 2020, opened its first brick & mortar location in Fishtown in April of this year. Now, husband-and-wife owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen are expanding their footprint in Philadelphia. With their bialy stall already in the works at the Reading Terminal Market, eyeing a December opening, they are also preparing to open their second brick & mortar located at 1700 Sansom Street in the Rittenhouse neighborhood. They are hoping to open in December.