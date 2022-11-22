Philadelphia, PA

Char & Stave Comes to Chestnut Hill with Holiday Pop-Up Ahead of Spring 2023 Grand Opening

Marilyn Johnson

Char & Stave, Ardmore’s newest all-day café and cocktail bar, is thrilled to announce a holiday pop-up in Chestnut Hill on the same site as the forthcoming expansion with a second location. The pop-up, which precedes the spring 2023 grand opening of the new and expanded Char & Stave, will be open beginning on Small Business Saturday (Saturday, November 26) and will run until Sunday, January 4, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9Af3_0jKNc9GV00
Char & Stave will launch a holiday pop-up ahead of its second location opening in Chestnut Hill.Photo byChar & Stave

The pop-up, located in the charming Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia (8441 Germantown Ave), will offer imbibers and gift-givers alike a menu of warming seasonal sippers, including coffee, cocktails, and mocktails, as well as an expansive retail area stocked with Char & Stave’s signature roast coffee beans, ranging from mild to dark to Barrel-Aged Espresso, and a plethora of giftable spirits from sister distillery, Bluebird Distilling, Phoenixville’s award-winning grain-to-glass distillery.

“We are thrilled to be expanding in 2023 with the addition of our second Char & Stave location and I can’t wait to give people just a taste of what is to come!” said Founder and Owner of Char & Stave and Bluebird Distilling, Jared Adkins. “The pop-up will feature a seasonal menu and well-stocked retail area as well as festive décor from our friends at Lucky Dog Studio – to help get in the holiday spirit.”

The Char & Stave pop-up at Chestnut Hill will operate during the holiday season, beginning on Saturday, November 26, and closing Sunday, January 4, 2023, to allow for the start of renovations preceding the shop’s grand opening in the spring of 2023. Guests can stop by the pop-up during hours of operation: Wednesday 4 – 9 pm, Friday 4 – 10 pm, Saturday 11 – 6 pm, and Sunday 11 – 5 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrXMQ_0jKNc9GV00
Founder Jared Adkins of Char & Stave.Photo byChar & Stave

The pop-up also arrives just in time to participate in Stag & Doe Nights, the revered Chestnut Hill tradition where couples, families, and friends are invited to eat, drink and be merry while enjoying a stroll through the charming Chestnut Hill area. While savoring Char & Stave hot coffee and/or seasonal sips like the Merry Mule, attendees will enjoy decked-out holiday décor, a meet and greet with Santa, rides in a horse-drawn carriage, boutique shops operating with extended hours, roasted chestnuts and other holiday-minded treats, and the cheery sounds of carolers and a brass quartet. This year, Stag & Doe nights take place on December 4th, 11th, and 18th, from 6 – 9 pm, which falls within Char & Stave’s Wednesday hours of operation from 4 – 9 pm.

See below for the complete list of warming winter beverages available on-site at the Char & Stave pop-up, spanning coffee, cocktails, and mocktails.

CHAR & STAVE | CHESTNUT HILL POP-UP MENU 

  • House drip coffee ($3-$3.50) -- Char & Stave’s staple, The Everyday Blend beans. Available in a 12 or 16-oz. size, spiked or not spiked
  • Hot Mulled Cider ($10) -- Farm-fresh Pennsylvania Apple Cider, warmed with mulling spices and served with the drinker’s choice of spirit (Founder Jared Adkins recommends Bluebird Distilling Four Grain Bourbon or Dark Rum!). Also available as a non-alcoholic beverage. 
  • Old Man Winter ($12) -- A Seasonal Old Fashioned featuring Bluebird Distilling Four Grain Bourbon, a blend of winter bitters, and a touch of cinnamon and vanilla. Finished with orange zest.
  • Merry Mule ($12) -- A festive, tangy mule featuring Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin, spiced cranberry shrub, and ginger beer. Served tall.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

