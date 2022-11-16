The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn Mawr

After nearly two years idling in the station, The Pullman Restaurant & Bar has finally arrived on the Main Line! Located at 39 Morris Avenue on the site of the former Tango Restaurant along the south side tracks of the Bryn Mawr train station, the newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space has been transformed into a chic new restaurant and supper club that harkens back to a bygone era of understated luxury and opulence.

Owner Jenny Hammer and Executive Chef Corey Baver of The Pullman in Bryn Mawr. (Courtesy of Ali Waxman)

“The concept is a nod to the iconic Pullman dining cars of the 1940s, offering guests a quintessential railcar dining and drinking experience, but with a contemporary twist,” explained Roni and Jennifer Hammer of Two Dames Dining Group, the mother/daughter partners and visionaries behind the concept.

“Our goal was to transport guests back to the heyday of luxury vintage travel,” said Jenny Hammer. “From the striking Pullman Bar and Lounge, plush velvet banquettes, and gorgeous chandeliers, we hope our guests will be wowed by the elegant ambiance as well as the delicious New American menu by Executive Chef Corey Baver, which features a ‘creative approach to the classics.’”

Inside the 145-seat restaurant, there’s an assortment of cozy spaces and “nooks” that are perfect for intimate dining, parties, and social gatherings. The restaurant boasts a sexy music lounge where guests can sip on artisanal cocktails and craft beers, dine on ‘small plates’ and listen to live music. The glamorous and sleek 21-seat Main Bar boasts vaulted ceilings and custom millwork. The double-sided floor-to-ceiling bar structure is the prominent focal point in the view from all other dining rooms. Fabricated with wood, metal, and integral ambient lighting, its overarching canopies showcase floating wine and liquor bottles. In the spring, the 50-seat al fresco ‘10/14’ Bar on the Rails will be open for cocktails and dining.

Fine dining is at the heart of this “luxury train ride,” and Baver, a veteran of the Philadelphia culinary scene (formerly chef/partner of Izumi and Paradiso), channels The Pullman’s spirit with his traditional yet eclectic fare. Japanese, French, Italian and Spanish influences abound throughout the menu, but his take on nostalgic dishes such as Oysters Rockefeller (Pernod, spinach, lardons) $19; Foie Gras (pan-seared, apple puree, grapefruit chardonnay sauce, brioche) $26; and Roma style Escargot $18, very well might steal the show.

Highlights of the contemporary New American menu include Lobster Bites (Maine lobster chunks, tempura, mustard sauce) $19; Lamb Polpetta (Swiss chard, yogurt) $15; Sausage Ragu (amatriciana pork ragu, il Vesuvio pasta) $23; Florida Yellowtail Snapper (Mediterranean olives, tomato, capers) $36; a 16 oz. bone-in Cowboy Steak $52; Airline Chicken (breast, pan-seared, potato puree, snow pea greens, rosemary jus) $24; Sturgeon Caviar (egg, onion, caper puree, crème fraiche, potato pancakes) $115; and a variety of local produce-driven sides.

For the Hammers, it’s not the first time the mother-daughter duo has been involved in a high-profile restaurant venture. The two are also longtime business partners at Snook’s Bayside Restaurant & Grand Tiki Bar, an uber-popular waterfront venue in Key Largo, Florida. Originally from the Philadelphia area, Roni and Jennifer decided to return to Bryn Mawr after a 28-year stint in Key Largo to take on this new restaurant project, primarily motivated by Jennifer’s nostalgia.

She said she and her friends frequented the restaurant in the Central Bar & Grille in the early 1990s. “Just about everyone we know has visited and created wonderful memories of all the previous restaurants that occupied this historic Main Line ‘Freight House,’” she said. “These memories strongly motivated us to obtain the property and bring it back with reverence.”

“The renovation took much longer than expected due to huge rehab challenges as well as supply chain difficulties, but we’re certain that it was well worth the wait, and we hope our guests appreciate everything we did to bring this venture to life,” said Roni. “We’re really happy with everything, and we’re super excited to showcase Chef Corey Baver’s delectable cuisine.”

The Pullman Restaurant & Bar is open for dinner Tuesdays through Sundays, with live music offered Thursdays through Saturdays, and “social hour,” their take on happy hour, happens Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. Lunch is offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between noon and 3 p.m. For reservations, please call 610-727-0777.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.