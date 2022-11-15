Philadelphia, PA

Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in Rittenhouse

Marilyn Johnson

Kismet Bagels, which began as an idea during Covid-19 and became an online popup shop in 2020, opened its first brick & mortar location in Fishtown in April of this year. Now, husband-and-wife owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen are expanding their footprint in Philadelphia. With their bialy stall already in the works at the Reading Terminal Market, eyeing a December opening, they are also preparing to open their second brick & mortar located at 1700 Sansom Street in the Rittenhouse neighborhood. They are hoping to open in December.

Kismet Bagels Opening a Rittenhouse Location in Early December.(Courtesy of Kismet Bagels)

The bagel shop will have drip coffee from Moonraker Coffee Roasters, grab-and-go items, various bagel sandwiches, loose bagels, schmears, spices, and more. All sandwiches will have the option to add a potato latke for $2. Excluding special collaborative pop-ups, bialys will be exclusively available at the Reading Terminal Market location.

“It’s been a crazy two years, especially the last several months since we opened in Fishtown,” said Jacob, “but we’re excited for this next step, and we are ready to open in Center City, where there is a ton of foot traffic. While we love being represented in different parts of the city with our wholesale operations, having a shop in both Fishtown and Rittenhouse means we achieve another huge milestone of ours.”

The 600-square-foot space (formerly housed Sip-N-Glo Juicery and, more recently, Greens and Grains) will function exactly like the Fishtown location, operating as a takeout-only shop. The shop will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or sellout.

Kismet Bagels wholesales bagel packs and schmears at businesses such as DiBruno Bros., Riverwards Produce, The Rounds, OCF Coffee, GoPuff, various farmers’ markets, and more. There is a large charitable aspect to Kismet Bagels, with proceeds from sales, pop-ups, and other events being donated to Jacob and Alexandra’s charities. Kismet Bagels in Fishtown is located at 113 E. Girard Ave.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region.

