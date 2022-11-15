Owowcow Creamery poised for retail expansion to continue mission of fighting food insecurity

Owowcow Creamery, a well-known premium ice cream brand from Bucks County, is launching a new retail program as the holiday season gets underway with the dual goals of partnering with like-minded, mission-driven companies that support regional growers and assisting in the fight against food insecurity.

John Fezzuoglio and Shira Tizer Wade of Owowcow Creamery. (Courtesy of Owowcow Creamery)

“We’re hoping to find a new collection of retail partners who share our focus of supporting local agriculture, farmers, and the community,” said John Fezzuoglio, Owowcow’s founder and master ice cream maker. All of Owowcow’s ingredients are sourced from local farms, such as Traugers (Kintnersville, PA), Blue Moon Acres (Buckingham, PA, and Pennington, NJ), Manoff Orchards (New Hope, PA), Barefoot Botanicals (Doylestown, PA), and more. “Our shops use more than 10,000 gallons of organic cream per year, incorporating more than 171,000+ local cage-free eggs and 450 gallons of local raw honey annually, among other ingredients. So you can see, we take our mission of supporting local businesses seriously,” said Fezzuoglio. “Whomever our new retailer partners will be will have to be aligned with our values.”

Owowcow currently only has five locations, all in Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, where its delicious, award-winning, small-batch, handmade ice cream is sold; however, the business plans to grow by entering Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore as well as the Lehigh Valley to the north and Lancaster to the west. Hand-dipped pops, seasonal and signature flavors, sorbet, and vegan choices will be offered by new retail partners in pints and bulk containers for scooping.

“We’ve decided that a portion of proceeds from all of our new retail partnerships will go to Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, an amazing non-profit that works with area farmers to distribute fresh, healthy produce and organic meats to food-insecure communities,” said Shira Tizer Wade, Owowcow’s managing director.

Rolling Harvest has distributed more than three million pounds of locally-grown fruits, vegetables, and high-quality organic meats to hungry families since its inception in 2010. Learn more about Rolling Harvest Food Rescue by visiting https://rollingharvest.org .

Founded in 2009, Owowcow handcrafted ice cream is made from scratch daily. It is one of a handful of ice cream companies in the U.S. that the Department of Agriculture licenses to make their ice cream base from scratch.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.