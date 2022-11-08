St. Lucifer Food Co. Debuts Two New Sinfully Delicious Products

Tom Hewell and Ted Ebert, the friends behind Saint Lucifer Spice Co., have introduced two new "sinfully" delicious products to their Philly-based condiments that will kick up the heat and have your tastebuds craving more! With demand for their products at a fever pitch, the fellas want to give back to the community in the only way they know how. Food.

Ted Ebert and Tom Hewell of St. Lucifer Food Co. of Philadelphia Launched Two New Products benefitting Philabundance. (Courtesy of Zach Arch)

A portion of proceeds from both Lucy’s 76 Steak Sauce and Salt-Free Habanero Table Spice will go to Philabundance — an organization dedicated to feeding communities in our area.

“We decided to collaborate with them with the hope that we could bring awareness to the hunger issue right here in our backyard,” said Ebert. “The salt-free product will be used in their prep kitchens for the thousands of meals the non-profit prepares daily. It’s a way to provide a healthy, spicy alternative to the regular seasonings they typically use.”

Lucy's 76 Steak Sauce is, of course, a nod to Philly, the expressway, and the beloved basketball team. Developed with Drexel Food Lab, it is crafted with premium ingredients and blended in small batches. With so many steak sauces on the market, Hewell and Ebert know the fierce competition, but they say their 76 sauce has less sodium and sugar than competitors.

“But let’s face it, if you are eating a steak, chop, or other meats, we are not that concerned with being that health conscious,” joked Hewell. “But our flavor blows the others away: umami-rich, a little sweet, a little heat on the back end. It complements the meat instead of overpowering it. We always want the flavor of the food to come through first.”

Salt-Free Habanero Table Spice, a masterful blend of garlic, onion, vinegar, fiery habanero peppers, and other spices, is a heart-healthy alternative for those who are salt conscience.

“It’s spicy but not too hot that you can’t enjoy the other flavors in your food,” explained Hewell. “There are other salt-free products out on the market, but we felt we could enhance their palate and give those looking for less salt in their diet something flavorful to use on their dishes -- from vegetables, grilled meats, soups, fish and seafood. Ted and I love salt, but we found ourselves using our new Salt-Free Habanero on many creations, and we love it, and we’re certain that the salt-free public will too by using us as a base, and salt from there.”

Hewell and Ebert’s partnership with Drexel goes back more than eight years. The two come up with ideas, then meet with the students and faculty to create the vision.

“Our first collaboration was Jalapeno Table Spice, a Mexican Salsa Verde flavor. From there, we went on to develop our Bloody Perfect - Instant Dry Bloody Mary Mix and a Seafood Bay Spice, which blows that Baltimore spice, Old Bay, out of the water,” claims Hewell. “When it came time to develop our first sauce, we knew who we wanted to create it with, and they nailed it!”

The former Manayunk roommates broke into the market in 2013 after receiving a bushel of habanero peppers from a family friend’s farm. After much experimentation, trial and error, what emerged were wicked spice creations so tempting, so irresistible, they say it’s almost a sin for food to be present without them, and their first product – Habanero Table Spice, a blend made of garlic, salt, paprika, vinegar, and habanero peppers -- was born. The brand has now grown to include pepper-infused oils and vinegars imported from Italy, including Calabrian Chili Oil, Jalapeno EVOO (both imported from Latina, Italy just outside of Rome); along with their top selling import, Habanero Infused Balsamic Vinegar produced in small batches in Modena, Italy (the home of balsamic vinegars); Bloody Perfect - Instant Bloody Mary Mix; and a variety of other creations that are in the works.

The pair grew up working in kitchens, and their love and passion for food led them on this path.

“We saw a niche that was underserved, and our goal was to have our spices on the table of every bar, pizzeria and restaurant in our city, along with every household pantry,” said Ebert.

They’re getting there. Saint Lucifer products can be found at Di Bruno Bros., Giant, ShopRite, Wholefoods, The Head Nut, and a growing list of local markets and retailers, as well as Amazon and the Saint Lucifer website.

“We are a Philly-born brand, and we aspire to be the condiment of choice for Philadelphia and beyond,” quipped Ebert.

Lucy's 76 Steak Sauce and Salt-Free Habanero Table Spice ($9.99) are available only on Amazon for a limited time. The rest of the products are available both online and on Amazon.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.