Art Star, a Philadelphia boutique representing local working studio artists and crafters with a brick-and-mortar at The Bourse Food Hall, is excited to announce the return of its flagship Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, from 11 am to 5 pm, at the Event Center at Rivers Casino, featuring over 60 art and craft vendors, interactive craft booths, make + takes, food from Philly favorites, tote giveaways, and much more.

Art Star Hosts Holiday Craft Bazaar at Rivers Casino on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20 from 11 am to 5 pm. (Courtesy of Art Star)

Art Star’s popular Holiday Craft Bazaar is back in its seventeenth year. The sizeable craft market will take over the Event Center at Rivers Casino for a two-day craft bazaar featuring art and craft vendors from the Philadelphia region and visiting artisans.

The event will feature a thoughtfully curated mix of handmade goods by returning Art Star favorites, including Anastasia Fine Arts, Rider Ceramics, and The 50/50 Company, among many others, as well as several new vendors. The offerings will include jewelry, pottery, housewares, clothing, men's and women's accessories, art, prints, stained glass, stationery, bath and body products, felt flower bouquets, dolls, and more. The full vendor line-up can be found here.

“We are especially excited for this year's show because so much new talent will join us,” said Megan Brewster, co-owner of Art Star. “Some highlights are bold and bright ceramics by Gwendolyn Ottinger Studio, who is joining us from Maryland; impeccably crafted quilted statement jackets and sweatshirts by m.a.b.e.l.; and powder-coated brass/silver statement jewelry by local artist Kaytria Stauffer. All in all, this will be out most diversified craft market to date!”

In addition to all the artisan offerings, guests can engage with Make + Take stations where DIY lovers of all ages can create unique souvenirs for a small fee. Guests can screenprint their own holiday cards ($5) with Miriam Singer; color and stitch laser-cut ornament designs ($6) with Nimble Craft, also available as a handy take-home kit ($14); and macramé holiday wreath ornaments ($12-15) with Melissa Manna from Handmade by Melissa.

Art Star Hosts Holiday Craft Bazaar at Rivers Casino on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20 from 11 am to 5 pm. (Courtesy of Art Star)

For peckish patrons, local snacks will be provided by Okie Dokie Donuts for those with a sweet tooth, with savory vegan and non-vegan treats served by Bourbon & Branch.

Art Star will also give away 75 free event totes at 11 am and 3 pm daily. Guests will want to also visit the Free Raffle table to win a handmade good donated by a participating vendor.

The Holiday Bazaar has a $3 entry fee from 11 am to 4 pm and is free to attend between 4 and 5 pm, with complimentary admission for children under 12 all weekend. Rivers Casino provides free parking for all Bazaar guests.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.