City Winery Philadelphia launched its new Harvest Winery Tours, where guests can participate in the grapes-to-glass process. The tours running for most of November bring exciting new features that create a more interactive experience.

City Winery Philadelphia Launches Interactive Harvest Winery Tours. (Courtesy of City Winery Philadelphia)

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of City Bubbles upon arrival, followed by a 30-minute tour, including an in-depth education on Harvest. To better understand the process, guests can participate in the different facets of winemaking. After the tour, guests will be given a brief guided wine tasting with four wines and a small cheese & charcuterie plate. From taking part in the grape punch downs to tasting the final product, guests will surely receive the ultimate winery experience right in Center City, Philadelphia.

Reservations for these special tours can be made for $65 between November 6 and November 19 (tentatively). Harvest Winery Tours will be held exclusively on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Reservations can be made through RESY when you visit City Winery Philadelphia’s website.

As Philadelphia's urban winery, intimate music venue, restaurant/bar, and private event space, City Winery pairs the culinary with the cultural experience while encouraging fans to indulge their senses. Guests soak in nationally touring performers, wine education, or friendly gatherings while savoring globally influenced, wine-focused, and locally sourced cuisine along with award-winning varietals made in the heart of their city.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.