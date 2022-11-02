PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region.

Annual Bacon Festival returns to downtown Easton, PA November 5-6. (Courtesy of PA Bacon Fest)

Named one of the country's “5 Can't-Miss Bacon Festivals” (Parade.com) and one of the top 300 festivals in the world (Fest300.com), PA Bacon Fest (PABF) features an incredible food lineup, more than 140 vendors, 50 types of bacon, and a jam-packed schedule of live music, hog-calling and bacon contests.

More than just a delicious weekend, PABF is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership. Volunteers at the gates will ask for a $2 donation for the nonprofit. Proceeds from the event support free concerts and programming throughout the year in Easton, such as Easton Out Loud, Live at the Falls, and many other events that make Easton a wonderful place to live and to visit. Those who donate will receive a raffle ticket to win prize baskets, including Lehigh Valley IronPigs tickets, gifts from Easton merchants, and PABF merch.

The food at PA Bacon Fest

PA Bacon Fest serves up bacon from salty to sweet, as you've never seen or tasted it. Sandwiches include the famously decadent 50/50 burger (half beef, half bacon) from Three Oak Steakhouse and a bacon meatloaf sandwich from Porter’s Pub. There are international interpretations: a bacon tikka burger from Aman’s Indian Bistro, Quesabirria tacos and elote with bacon from Hacienda Los Agaves, and a Korean boneless pork shank sandwich from Two Rivers Brewing. That’s on top of other pork specialties like sausages, barbecue and pork belly, and dozens of desserts featuring bacon in starring and supporting roles. (Several vendors are offering vegan and gluten-free offerings as well.) Libations and beverages will be available throughout the festival.

Stop by the Breakaway Farms stand to pick up bacon to take home. Farmer Nate will offer up to 50 varieties of bacon to celebrate the 11th anniversary. Find the full list of foods and vendors at pabaconfest.com/hog-wild-eats.

The music at PA Bacon Fest

The festival features four stages with a jam-packed entertainment schedule on both days. From classic rock to bluegrass, pop to country, this year's festival has more than 20 different entertainers with something for everyone. Find the full lineup at pabaconfest.com/music-lineup.

Chefs to compete in the Bacon Battle at PA Bacon Fest

Watch the 11th Annual Bacon Battle presented by Highmark Farmstand and Easton Farmers' Market (2 p.m. Sunday, free). Local chefs vie for the 2022 Baconator title as they cook their way through a mystery bag of ingredients and pasture-raised bacon from Breakaway Farms. One lucky audience member will be picked to serve as a judge. Chef Brad Shive of Grille 3501 was the 2021 winner. He’ll defend his title against Abe Lopez of Stoke Coal Fire Pizza and Esteban Morales, Food Service Director at Riverton Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Activities at PA Bacon Fest

Bacon & Brew Tasting (Noon - 4 p.m. while supplies last, Saturday and Sunday, $25 per person, tickets purchased on-site) A match made in Easton! Guests over 21 can sample six Two Rivers Brewing Company beers paired with six specialty varieties of bacon from Breakaway Farms. Buy tickets for the VIP hour (11 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, $35, on sale now at pabaconfest.com/activities/bacon-brew) and receive a PABF tankard.

Family-friendly performances and activities in the Family Fun Zone sponsored by Godshall’s include a bungee jump ($9), rock climbing wall ($6), face painting (free), balloon creations and animals (free) and the Mascot Dash sponsored by Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)

Pig and wiener dog races (11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free)

Pigskin Lounge (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) Escape the crowd, grab a beer and watch the football game.

Bacon Costume Contest sponsored by Liberty Creek Wines (1:30-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, register on-site 15 minutes prior). Prizes will be given to the best-dressed adult, kid, and pup.

Hog-Calling Contest (2-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, register on-site 15 minutes prior) Prizes will be awarded to the best adult and best child.

Bacon-Eating Contest sponsored by Two Rivers Brewing (12-12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, register on-site 15 minutes prior, 18+ only)

Racin' Bacon 5K (9 a.m. Sunday, Riverside Park, pre-registration required, pabaconfest.com/activities/racin-bacon-5k) Runners try to pass three mascot pigs as they race, with the promise of beer and bacon at the finish line.

PA Bacon Fest attendees enjoy food, live music, activities, and more in downtown Easton, PA. (Courtesy of PA Bacon Fest)

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.