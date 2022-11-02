Easton, PA

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

Marilyn Johnson

It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RH46v_0ivjaamv00
Annual Bacon Festival returns to downtown Easton, PA November 5-6.(Courtesy of PA Bacon Fest)

Named one of the country's “5 Can't-Miss Bacon Festivals” (Parade.com) and one of the top 300 festivals in the world (Fest300.com), PA Bacon Fest (PABF) features an incredible food lineup, more than 140 vendors, 50 types of bacon, and a jam-packed schedule of live music, hog-calling and bacon contests.

More than just a delicious weekend, PABF is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership. Volunteers at the gates will ask for a $2 donation for the nonprofit. Proceeds from the event support free concerts and programming throughout the year in Easton, such as Easton Out Loud, Live at the Falls, and many other events that make Easton a wonderful place to live and to visit. Those who donate will receive a raffle ticket to win prize baskets, including Lehigh Valley IronPigs tickets, gifts from Easton merchants, and PABF merch.

The food at PA Bacon Fest

PA Bacon Fest serves up bacon from salty to sweet, as you've never seen or tasted it. Sandwiches include the famously decadent 50/50 burger (half beef, half bacon) from Three Oak Steakhouse and a bacon meatloaf sandwich from Porter’s Pub. There are international interpretations: a bacon tikka burger from Aman’s Indian Bistro, Quesabirria tacos and elote with bacon from Hacienda Los Agaves, and a Korean boneless pork shank sandwich from Two Rivers Brewing. That’s on top of other pork specialties like sausages, barbecue and pork belly, and dozens of desserts featuring bacon in starring and supporting roles. (Several vendors are offering vegan and gluten-free offerings as well.) Libations and beverages will be available throughout the festival.

Stop by the Breakaway Farms stand to pick up bacon to take home. Farmer Nate will offer up to 50 varieties of bacon to celebrate the 11th anniversary. Find the full list of foods and vendors at pabaconfest.com/hog-wild-eats.

The music at PA Bacon Fest

The festival features four stages with a jam-packed entertainment schedule on both days. From classic rock to bluegrass, pop to country, this year's festival has more than 20 different entertainers with something for everyone. Find the full lineup at pabaconfest.com/music-lineup.

Chefs to compete in the Bacon Battle at PA Bacon Fest

Watch the 11th Annual Bacon Battle presented by Highmark Farmstand and Easton Farmers' Market (2 p.m. Sunday, free). Local chefs vie for the 2022 Baconator title as they cook their way through a mystery bag of ingredients and pasture-raised bacon from Breakaway Farms. One lucky audience member will be picked to serve as a judge. Chef Brad Shive of Grille 3501 was the 2021 winner. He’ll defend his title against Abe Lopez of Stoke Coal Fire Pizza and Esteban Morales, Food Service Director at Riverton Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Activities at PA Bacon Fest

  • Bacon & Brew Tasting (Noon - 4 p.m. while supplies last, Saturday and Sunday, $25 per person, tickets purchased on-site) A match made in Easton! Guests over 21 can sample six Two Rivers Brewing Company beers paired with six specialty varieties of bacon from Breakaway Farms. Buy tickets for the VIP hour (11 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, $35, on sale now at pabaconfest.com/activities/bacon-brew) and receive a PABF tankard.
  • Family-friendly performances and activities in the Family Fun Zone sponsored by Godshall’s include a bungee jump ($9), rock climbing wall ($6), face painting (free), balloon creations and animals (free) and the Mascot Dash sponsored by Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)
  • Pig and wiener dog races (11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free)
  • Pigskin Lounge (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) Escape the crowd, grab a beer and watch the football game.
  • Bacon Costume Contest sponsored by Liberty Creek Wines (1:30-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, register on-site 15 minutes prior). Prizes will be given to the best-dressed adult, kid, and pup.
  • Hog-Calling Contest (2-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, register on-site 15 minutes prior) Prizes will be awarded to the best adult and best child.
  • Bacon-Eating Contest sponsored by Two Rivers Brewing (12-12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free, register on-site 15 minutes prior, 18+ only)
  • Racin' Bacon 5K (9 a.m. Sunday, Riverside Park, pre-registration required, pabaconfest.com/activities/racin-bacon-5k) Runners try to pass three mascot pigs as they race, with the promise of beer and bacon at the finish line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7m8Z_0ivjaamv00
PA Bacon Fest attendees enjoy food, live music, activities, and more in downtown Easton, PA.(Courtesy of PA Bacon Fest)

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PA Bacon Fest# Easton PA# bacon festival# bacon# food festivals in Pennsylvania

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2244 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

New Northern Liberties Farmers Market Pop-up Debuts At Piazza

The Food Trust, in collaboration with The Piazza and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, debuts a special Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The pop-up farmers market will occur at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, Second Street, and Germantown Avenue.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia

The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.

Read full story
Malvern, PA

Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in Malvern

The Narula Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 10th location at The Court at Malvern Shopping Center at 5 South Morehall Road in Malvern, PA. Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens its 10th location in Malvern, PA.(Courtesy of Tiffin Indian Cuisine)

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This Year

“If you’re going to make a big deal about a meal, you should find the best ingredients possible. And if those ingredients support real people in industries local to where you live, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Read full story
Camden, NJ

James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks

Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine Flights

There are signs of pandemic recovery at Old City's Panorama, located at 14 North Front Street, as it reopens its doors for Tuesday night dinner service starting November 1. Old City's Panorama Restaurant is open for Tuesday dinner service starting November 1.(Courtesy of Panorama)

Read full story
West Chester, PA

Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing Date

Beloved Chester County farm and roadside farm stand, Pete’s Produce Farm, has announced its last day will be Thursday, November 3rd. Pete's Produce Farm in West Chester will close on Saturday, November 3rd.(Courtesy of Pete's Produce Farm)

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia

If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.

Read full story
3 comments
Oceanport, NJ

New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort Monmouth

Denholtz Properties, a real estate development company, announced it had negotiated a 17,100 -square-foot lease with BarCo Brands to bring The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ, to full occupancy.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The Royal

Rex at The Royal, Philadelphia’s home for elevated Lowcountry fare housed in the historic and newly rejuvenated Royal Theater, is kicking off National Vegan Month with Plant Power, an exclusive event led by Beverage Manager Joshua Scheid, who will provide a deeper understanding of the local ingredients and ethical standards that were used to source products for the menu. On Wednesday, November 2, from 6 – 9 pm, guests can indulge in a three-course menu that showcases a selection of locally sourced and sustainable cocktails paired with plant-based fare while seated in Rex at The Royal’s secluded mezzanine lounge, which overlooks the sweeping archways and high ceilings of the main dining floor. Tickets are $75/person, including tax and tip, and are now available on OpenTable.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.

Read full story
3 comments
Bucks County, PA

Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak Sliders

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue that’s made fresh every day, is celebrating its second anniversary on Saturday, November 5, from noon until sold out, with a host of two-dollar food specials, including $2 Brisket Tacos, $2 Pulled Pork Tacos, and $2 Brisket Cheesesteak Sliders.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup Dinners

Kalaya chef and owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and Fiore Fine Foods Chef/Co-owner Ed Crochet have been friends in the Philadelphia restaurant industry for years. Now, they’re joining forces in the kitchen. The two are partnering for a pair of dinners featuring Thai and Italian influences on Wednesday and Thursday, November 2nd and 3rd, at Fiore, located at 757 S. Front Street.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting Experience

Oloroso, Philadelphia’s premier Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant in the heart of Center City, has officially launched an exclusive tasting menu format dinner aptly-dubbed Chef’s Counter, helmed by acclaimedExecutive Chef Jason Peabody. Designed for a two-person dining experience, guests can enjoy an ever-evolving collection of 18 – 22 tapas prepared and presented by Peabody and team while perched at the counter overlooking the open-concept woodfire-burning kitchen in the vibrant, Spanish-style restaurant designed by Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian Feast

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s global vineyard, is thrilled to partner with Saami Somi, a traditional Georgian restaurant and Reading Terminal Market’s newest vendor, in hosting a traditional Georgian Mini Supra in the foliage-filled wine garden adjacent to Jet Wine Bar.

Read full story
Collegeville, PA

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles Vogt

Red Owl Tavern, the rustic New American kitchen & bar across from Independence Hall, is thrilled to formally announce that Chef Charles Vogt has been appointed Executive Chef. With that comes an all-new autumnal dinner menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients and nods to Philly culture.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy