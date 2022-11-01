Philadelphia, PA

Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This Year

Marilyn Johnson

“If you’re going to make a big deal about a meal, you should find the best ingredients possible. And if those ingredients support real people in industries local to where you live, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sti2y_0iuLYdrx00
Vincent Finazzo of Riverwards Produce explains why to shop local for Thanksgiving this year.(Courtesy of Mike Prince)

That was Riverwards Produce owner Vincent Finazzo’s response when asked about his perspective on Thanksgiving recently. Arguably Philadelphia’s busiest local market, Finazzo dedicates a substantial amount of his shelf space to countless local artisans and makers. When discussing the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Finazzo said, “It’s all about local makers this year.”

“With supply chain issues everywhere you turn, we do our damn best to ensure we have everything you need in one place,” he added. “We have more control over supply because almost everything is produced locally. Thanksgiving should be about celebrating the local bounty, and we work really hard to be the place to capture all of it.”

Finazzo is preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving rush, which should see more customers come through the doors of his two market locations – his 3,000-square-foot new location, which opened last spring at 146 Bread Street in Old City, and the smaller operation at 2200 East Norris Street in Fishtown – than any other time of year. And while he’s ready for the rush, he wants people to know they can get everything they need to upgrade their Thanksgiving feasts at Riverwards Produce, all while supporting the local economy.

Riverwards Produce will offer whole turkeys from both Smith Poultry and Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op, available now for preorder through November 17th (or sellout), ranging from 8-12 or 12-16 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNhSx_0iuLYdrx00
Riverwards Produce in Philadelphia is stocked with apples from local farms.(Courtesy of Mike Prince)

The market is fully stocked with apples and apple cider from Ben Wenk’s 3 Springs Fruit Farm, including many baking apples, from classics to heirloom varieties. The store offers Brussels sprouts explicitly grown for them by LeRoy Fisher of Country Hill Produce, which Finazzo says are sweeter and nuttier than any Brussels sprouts he’s ever tasted. Local eggs, potatoes, and squash, including honeynut, come from Sunny Harvest, an Amish farming cooperative. For pre-dinner charcuterie boards, there are cured meats, local cheeses from Valley Milkhouse and Kensington’s Perrystead Dairy, and pickles from Fishtown Pickle Project. For stuffing, Finazzo is stocking bread from Lost Bread Co., Mighty Bread Co., and Merzbacher’s, as well as beef and pork for sausages from Stryker Farm near Wind Gap, PA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsbTp_0iuLYdrx00
Riverwards Produce in Philadelphia is stocked with produce from local farms.(Courtesy of Mike Prince)

For those who don’t eat turkey, Riverwards stocks Green Circle Lancaster chickens. There are many plant-based meat options for vegans, including the hype-worthy Bandit dairy-free cheeses. Finazzo offers gelato varieties from Fiore Fine Foods and Milk Jawn ice cream for dessert. There is also a large selection of local butter, including vegan options, milk from Oasis Farm & Fishery in Pittsburgh, and eggs from Horse Shoe Ranch in Pottstown.

“We are only going to carry what we feel are the best, most flavorful ingredients and products, and almost every single Thanksgiving offering is locally-grown or made,” said Finazzo. “We are here for the essentials, and while I understand budget food shopping, when it comes to Thanksgiving, this is the perfect time to not only support local businesses for the holidays but to make sure you’re putting out the best product possible when having what is arguably the most anticipated dinner of the year for so many people.”

Riverwards Produce provides unique, quality ingredients to creative chefs and neighbors alike while focusing on sourcing ingredients, produce, and proteins from farms located a short drive from Philly. Both locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Riverwards Produce# Philadelphia food markets# Thanksgiving# Vincent Finazzo# Thanksgiving shopping

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2244 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

New Northern Liberties Farmers Market Pop-up Debuts At Piazza

The Food Trust, in collaboration with The Piazza and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, debuts a special Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The pop-up farmers market will occur at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, Second Street, and Germantown Avenue.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia

The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.

Read full story
Malvern, PA

Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in Malvern

The Narula Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 10th location at The Court at Malvern Shopping Center at 5 South Morehall Road in Malvern, PA. Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens its 10th location in Malvern, PA.(Courtesy of Tiffin Indian Cuisine)

Read full story
Easton, PA

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region.

Read full story
Camden, NJ

James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks

Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine Flights

There are signs of pandemic recovery at Old City's Panorama, located at 14 North Front Street, as it reopens its doors for Tuesday night dinner service starting November 1. Old City's Panorama Restaurant is open for Tuesday dinner service starting November 1.(Courtesy of Panorama)

Read full story
West Chester, PA

Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing Date

Beloved Chester County farm and roadside farm stand, Pete’s Produce Farm, has announced its last day will be Thursday, November 3rd. Pete's Produce Farm in West Chester will close on Saturday, November 3rd.(Courtesy of Pete's Produce Farm)

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia

If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.

Read full story
3 comments
Oceanport, NJ

New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort Monmouth

Denholtz Properties, a real estate development company, announced it had negotiated a 17,100 -square-foot lease with BarCo Brands to bring The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ, to full occupancy.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The Royal

Rex at The Royal, Philadelphia’s home for elevated Lowcountry fare housed in the historic and newly rejuvenated Royal Theater, is kicking off National Vegan Month with Plant Power, an exclusive event led by Beverage Manager Joshua Scheid, who will provide a deeper understanding of the local ingredients and ethical standards that were used to source products for the menu. On Wednesday, November 2, from 6 – 9 pm, guests can indulge in a three-course menu that showcases a selection of locally sourced and sustainable cocktails paired with plant-based fare while seated in Rex at The Royal’s secluded mezzanine lounge, which overlooks the sweeping archways and high ceilings of the main dining floor. Tickets are $75/person, including tax and tip, and are now available on OpenTable.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.

Read full story
3 comments
Bucks County, PA

Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak Sliders

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue that’s made fresh every day, is celebrating its second anniversary on Saturday, November 5, from noon until sold out, with a host of two-dollar food specials, including $2 Brisket Tacos, $2 Pulled Pork Tacos, and $2 Brisket Cheesesteak Sliders.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup Dinners

Kalaya chef and owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and Fiore Fine Foods Chef/Co-owner Ed Crochet have been friends in the Philadelphia restaurant industry for years. Now, they’re joining forces in the kitchen. The two are partnering for a pair of dinners featuring Thai and Italian influences on Wednesday and Thursday, November 2nd and 3rd, at Fiore, located at 757 S. Front Street.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting Experience

Oloroso, Philadelphia’s premier Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant in the heart of Center City, has officially launched an exclusive tasting menu format dinner aptly-dubbed Chef’s Counter, helmed by acclaimedExecutive Chef Jason Peabody. Designed for a two-person dining experience, guests can enjoy an ever-evolving collection of 18 – 22 tapas prepared and presented by Peabody and team while perched at the counter overlooking the open-concept woodfire-burning kitchen in the vibrant, Spanish-style restaurant designed by Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian Feast

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s global vineyard, is thrilled to partner with Saami Somi, a traditional Georgian restaurant and Reading Terminal Market’s newest vendor, in hosting a traditional Georgian Mini Supra in the foliage-filled wine garden adjacent to Jet Wine Bar.

Read full story
Collegeville, PA

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles Vogt

Red Owl Tavern, the rustic New American kitchen & bar across from Independence Hall, is thrilled to formally announce that Chef Charles Vogt has been appointed Executive Chef. With that comes an all-new autumnal dinner menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients and nods to Philly culture.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy