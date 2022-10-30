West Chester, PA

Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing Date

Marilyn Johnson

Beloved Chester County farm and roadside farm stand, Pete’s Produce Farm, has announced its last day will be Thursday, November 3rd.

Pete's Produce Farm in West Chester will close on Saturday, November 3rd.(Courtesy of Pete's Produce Farm)

Farmer Pete Flynn started farming over 30 years ago, first as a dairy farmer and then as a produce farmer. In 1996, he opened his roadside stand at 1225 East Street Road on 110 acres owned by Westtown School.

The farm comprised 70 acres of sweet corn, 10 acres of vegetables, 15 acres of pumpkin, 1 acre of flowers and herbs, and 90 acres of hay.

Pete is ready to retire, and with no one else to take up running the farm and farmstand, the operation will close. The farm and store equipment will be sold during a public auction on Saturday, November 12th, from 9 am to 12 pm.

“We’re so grateful for the run we’ve had and the community’s support over the years,” Flynn said.

Among the folks paying tribute to Pete’s is Chester County blogger Carla Mudry. “Pete Flynn has been a beacon of hope in an area swallowed up by development and pipelines. He deserves to retire; he has worked hard.”

The farm still has heirloom tomatoes, pumpkins, apples, winter squash, corn stalks, and gourds ready to sell on its final weekend.

Another fan on Instagram said, “Pete’s Produce has filled our family with so many summer & Halloween memories. You will be greatly missed!”

Indeed an end to an ear-a. Visit Pete’s Produce Farm before it's gone forever.

