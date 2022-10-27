Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.

Christmas Village Returns to Center City Philadelphia. (Courtesy of Christmas Village)

Follow the smell of German gingerbread and Swiss raclette cheese to Philadelphia’s largest holiday attraction! Enjoy holiday sights and sounds with thousands of twinkling lights, festive decorations, live music, and multiple children’s activities. Attractions this year include a double-decker Christmas Village Carousel, Ferris Wheel, and Kids Train.

Get ready to shop for high-quality international and local gifts and decorations. Warm up with a glass of warm Glühwein (mulled wine) or a variety of spiked beverages featuring Boardroom Spirits. The whole family can indulge in non-alcoholic offerings, like deluxe hot chocolate and fresh pressed apple cider. Keep an eye out for the return of the German American Weekend on December 3rd and 4th and other themed weekends, plus wine and spirits tasting events.

Feel the Christmas spirit thanks to open-air outdoor seating, endless food options, and even more decorations! Plus, Santa always has a surprise up his sleeve – stay tuned for new additions and all-new huts in LOVE Park. Admission is always free, while food, beverages, and shopping are pay-as-you-go.

“Christmas Village in Philadelphia is getting ready for a season full of festivities,” said Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer. “We're excited to update the LOVE Park section with brand-new wooden booths, creating an even more cheerful feeling. This is the biggest investment in the history of our company, and we’re thrilled to share the new look and feel of Christmas Village with our visitors.”

Christmas Village in Philadelphia and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, with locations at LOVE Park, City Hall’s Courtyard, the North Broad section, and Dilworth Park, have created an expansive Christmas wonderland in the heart of Center City. Christmas is a time for everyone to come together. This major holiday attraction will draw shoppers, visitors, and families from the greater tri-state area, along the East Coast, and beyond. Public transportation, such as SEPTA and Amtrak, will ensure shoppers arrive at Christmas Village before the Glühwein (mulled wine) gets cold!

Food & drink highlights include:

Crowd favorite vendors like Käthe Wohlfahrt and the Raclette Hut are excited to return. Stay a while at the warmly lit authentic, style German tables and benches in the seating area inside City Hall’s Courtyard. The food court at City Hall leaves nothing to be desired from flame-grilled bratwurst, gooey raclette cheese, and crispy Belgian fries.

Helmut's Strudel is back at Christmas Village! Try a perfectly baked puff pastry treat packed with everyone’s favorite flavors like apple, cherry, Nutella, and cheese, to name a few. Wash it all down with a spiked hot cider, boozy hot chocolate, or an array of non-alcoholic beverages.

Spirits tastings on Wednesdays and wine tastings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, presented by local Boardroom Spirits and Chaddsford Winery, will provide a flavorful taste journey through local products that are sure to glow up the midweek. Join a VIP wine or spirits tasting and enjoy a gourmet food package customized for the respective wine and spirits varieties by local and Philly-famous Di Bruno Bros. Tickets will be on sale in late fall.

Beer lovers can enjoy locally brewed craft beer made by Brewery Techne in a large beer garden at LOVE Park and the City Hall Courtyard with authentic German-style beer benches. Don't forget to pick up a few cans of commemorative Christmas Village beer brewed especially for this year’s event! The exact beer style will be announced in late October.

2022 EVENT DATES:

Preview Weekend: November 19th to November 20th

Opening Day: November 24th

Last Day: December 24th

Closed days: November 21st, 22nd, and 23rd

2022 HOURS:

Sunday to Thursday, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday to Saturday: 11:00am to 8:00pm

Thanksgiving Day: 9:00am to 5:00pm

Christmas Eve: 11:00am to 5:00pm

Christmas Village is located at City Hall’s Courtyard and LOVE Park (JFK Plaza, 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102).

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.