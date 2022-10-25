Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak Sliders

Marilyn Johnson

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue that’s made fresh every day, is celebrating its second anniversary on Saturday, November 5, from noon until sold out, with a host of two-dollar food specials, including $2 Brisket Tacos, $2 Pulled Pork Tacos, and $2 Brisket Cheesesteak Sliders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUCnm_0imGcw2J00
Smokehouse Tacos from Holy 'Que Smokehouse in Lahaska, PA.(Courtesy of Holy 'Que Smokehouse)

The festivities come nearly six months after Owner and Pitmaster Tom Peters relaunched the restaurant in May with significant updates, including new menu items such as Texas Red Chili, Fried Chicken Tenders and Sandwiches, Loaded Waffle Fries, and more.

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse also enjoyed a successful seasonal pop-up this year in nearby Doylestown, PA, at Main Street Marketplace. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse's growing fan base can look forward to additional pop-ups and fun and delicious collaborations in the months and years ahead.

“Barbecue is a communal food and that is why we’ve enjoyed such success in this business,” remarked Peters, “The Second Anniversary celebration is not just about the restaurant, but the community it has garnered thanks to the love and support of friends, family, and neighbors.”

To celebrate with the Lahaska community and devout patrons, Peters and the rest of the Holy ‘Que Smokehouse team will offer some of their crowd-pleasing BBQ bites for just $2 each to commemorate a successful two years in Bucks County. All are invited to the Lahaska smokehouse on Saturday, November 5, to enjoy $2 Pulled Pork Tacos. $2 Brisket Cheesesteak Sliders and $2 Brisket Tacos in addition to the much-loved authentic BBQ, including ribs, brisket, pulled pork, mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, and more.  

Holy 'Que Smokehouse is located at 5788 Lower York Road, Lahaska, PA 18931. Hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday from noon until 6 pm or until sold out. Pre-order and ordering for takeaway are available via Toast Tab or here.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holy Que Smokehouse# Pitmaster Tom Peters# Peddlers Village# Bucks County food# Bucks County BBQ restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2191 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia

If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.

Read full story
2 comments
Oceanport, NJ

New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort Monmouth

Denholtz Properties, a real estate development company, announced it had negotiated a 17,100 -square-foot lease with BarCo Brands to bring The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ, to full occupancy.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The Royal

Rex at The Royal, Philadelphia’s home for elevated Lowcountry fare housed in the historic and newly rejuvenated Royal Theater, is kicking off National Vegan Month with Plant Power, an exclusive event led by Beverage Manager Joshua Scheid, who will provide a deeper understanding of the local ingredients and ethical standards that were used to source products for the menu. On Wednesday, November 2, from 6 – 9 pm, guests can indulge in a three-course menu that showcases a selection of locally sourced and sustainable cocktails paired with plant-based fare while seated in Rex at The Royal’s secluded mezzanine lounge, which overlooks the sweeping archways and high ceilings of the main dining floor. Tickets are $75/person, including tax and tip, and are now available on OpenTable.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup Dinners

Kalaya chef and owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and Fiore Fine Foods Chef/Co-owner Ed Crochet have been friends in the Philadelphia restaurant industry for years. Now, they’re joining forces in the kitchen. The two are partnering for a pair of dinners featuring Thai and Italian influences on Wednesday and Thursday, November 2nd and 3rd, at Fiore, located at 757 S. Front Street.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting Experience

Oloroso, Philadelphia’s premier Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant in the heart of Center City, has officially launched an exclusive tasting menu format dinner aptly-dubbed Chef’s Counter, helmed by acclaimedExecutive Chef Jason Peabody. Designed for a two-person dining experience, guests can enjoy an ever-evolving collection of 18 – 22 tapas prepared and presented by Peabody and team while perched at the counter overlooking the open-concept woodfire-burning kitchen in the vibrant, Spanish-style restaurant designed by Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian Feast

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s global vineyard, is thrilled to partner with Saami Somi, a traditional Georgian restaurant and Reading Terminal Market’s newest vendor, in hosting a traditional Georgian Mini Supra in the foliage-filled wine garden adjacent to Jet Wine Bar.

Read full story
Collegeville, PA

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles Vogt

Red Owl Tavern, the rustic New American kitchen & bar across from Independence Hall, is thrilled to formally announce that Chef Charles Vogt has been appointed Executive Chef. With that comes an all-new autumnal dinner menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients and nods to Philly culture.

Read full story

Cantina la Martina to Celebrate the Mexican Traditions of Day of the Dead on November 2nd

Cantina la Martina will be hosting a Día de Los Muertos Celebración de La Vida (Day of the Dead Celebration of Life) that is open to the public on Wednesday, November 2nd, 4 pm-10 pm. Reservations are recommended but not required.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA

We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.

Read full story
2 comments
Conshohocken, PA

Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand Opening

Hotel West & Main has opened as the first new hotel in Conshohocken in 22 years, completing Keystone Development + Investment’s transformational $340 million SORA West development. Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the 127-room boutique hotel as part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition Pickles

WMMR’s 25th Annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger is less than a month away, and Fishtown Pickle Project is doing its part to help the cause, which, while working with Philabundance, aims to fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.

Read full story

Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at Forsythia

Forsythia, Old City’s modern and innovative French restaurant and bar, has officially transitioned into autumn with the recent overhaul of the ever-evolving, industry-leading menu to accommodate a palate of hyper-seasonal, fall-forward flavors and ingredients, showcased in expertly curated, perfectly-plated and highly creative dishes courtesy of Chef/Owner Christopher Kearse. Keeping in line with the new dinner menu comes a rejuvenated cocktail program spearheaded by Beverage Director Shawn Miller, which includes classic autumn essentials like notes of cranberry, apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, and sweet potato.

Read full story
Norristown, PA

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the Public

On Monday, October 10, 2022, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) hosted a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park to the public.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Introduces Wine & Art Trail

Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail. The Bucks County Wine & Art Trail runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.(Courtesy of Visit Bucks County)

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year Hiatus

On Thursday, October 13, after a two-year hiatus, Chef-owner Chris D’Ambro and his partner and wife Marina de Oliveira will reopen Ambra Restaurant with two fresh dining experiences. Ambra, located in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood and adjacent to their first restaurant Southwark, has reformatted from five tables to two. The Kitchen Table, a beautifully decorated, carved-out space for 2-4 guests in the restaurant's kitchen, provides front-row seats to the talented and poised team of cooks at work. For larger groups, The Dining Room at Ambra can accommodate 8 to 10 guests by the invitation of the booking party. For each, Chef D’Ambro and his team will prepare a multi-course tasting menu complimented by a beverage pairing that accompanies your meal. Note: Ambra has begun taking reservations via Resy for bookings beginning Thursday, October 13, either at The Kitchen Table or The Dining Room.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy