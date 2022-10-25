Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak Sliders

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue that’s made fresh every day, is celebrating its second anniversary on Saturday, November 5, from noon until sold out, with a host of two-dollar food specials, including $2 Brisket Tacos, $2 Pulled Pork Tacos, and $2 Brisket Cheesesteak Sliders.

Smokehouse Tacos from Holy 'Que Smokehouse in Lahaska, PA. (Courtesy of Holy 'Que Smokehouse)

The festivities come nearly six months after Owner and Pitmaster Tom Peters relaunched the restaurant in May with significant updates, including new menu items such as Texas Red Chili, Fried Chicken Tenders and Sandwiches, Loaded Waffle Fries, and more.

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse also enjoyed a successful seasonal pop-up this year in nearby Doylestown, PA, at Main Street Marketplace. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse's growing fan base can look forward to additional pop-ups and fun and delicious collaborations in the months and years ahead.

“Barbecue is a communal food and that is why we’ve enjoyed such success in this business,” remarked Peters, “The Second Anniversary celebration is not just about the restaurant, but the community it has garnered thanks to the love and support of friends, family, and neighbors.”

To celebrate with the Lahaska community and devout patrons, Peters and the rest of the Holy ‘Que Smokehouse team will offer some of their crowd-pleasing BBQ bites for just $2 each to commemorate a successful two years in Bucks County. All are invited to the Lahaska smokehouse on Saturday, November 5, to enjoy $2 Pulled Pork Tacos. $2 Brisket Cheesesteak Sliders and $2 Brisket Tacos in addition to the much-loved authentic BBQ, including ribs, brisket, pulled pork, mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, and more.

Holy 'Que Smokehouse is located at 5788 Lower York Road, Lahaska, PA 18931. Hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday from noon until 6 pm or until sold out. Pre-order and ordering for takeaway are available via Toast Tab or here.

