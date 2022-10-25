Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup Dinners

Kalaya chef and owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and Fiore Fine Foods Chef/Co-owner Ed Crochet have been friends in the Philadelphia restaurant industry for years. Now, they’re joining forces in the kitchen. The two are partnering for a pair of dinners featuring Thai and Italian influences on Wednesday and Thursday, November 2nd and 3rd, at Fiore, located at 757 S. Front Street.

Kalaya Thai Kitchen and Fiore Fine Foods team up for collaboration dinners on November 2 and 3. (Courtesy of Kalaya)

The multi-course dining event costs $105 per person, with seatings beginning at 5 p.m. and going to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are live and can be booked at http://resy.com/cities/pha/fiore.

Dinner will be served family style, with three savory courses followed by dessert. Specialty cocktails made for this dinner will be available, and all customers will receive one welcome beverage and an after-dinner drink with their reservation. As this is a set menu, guests are asked to please list any allergies or dietary restrictions when booking their reservation.

The collaborative menu, which features flavors from both Chef Nok and Crochet, includes Scallop Ceviche with seafood sauce, Thai chips, and caviar; Chicken Curry Arancini; Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Kalaya five-spice powder and pork shank (moo hong); Shrimp and Raviolo with egg yolk, mascarpone, and curry powder; Chili Jam with egg yolk, curry powder sauce, chili oil, paprika, evaporated milk, and fried basil; Chicken and Snapper from the grill; Smoked Cabbage served in papaya salad fashion with fish sauce; Grilled Eggplant with red boat fish sauce; and Thai Tres Leche, and Gelato Pops for dessert.

“I love Ed and everything he and his team do at Fiore,” said Nok. “I adore their menu and pastries, and I’m grateful to live close to one of the best restaurants in Philadelphia. I’m very excited for the next chapter in Kalaya, but for now, I cannot wait to collaborate with one of my favorite people on what should be a delicious and fun night for everyone.”

