Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting Experience

Oloroso, Philadelphia’s premier Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant in the heart of Center City, has officially launched an exclusive tasting menu format dinner aptly-dubbed Chef’s Counter, helmed by acclaimed Executive Chef Jason Peabody. Designed for a two-person dining experience, guests can enjoy an ever-evolving collection of 18 – 22 tapas prepared and presented by Peabody and team while perched at the counter overlooking the open-concept woodfire-burning kitchen in the vibrant, Spanish-style restaurant designed by Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz.

Executive Chef Jason Peabody of Oloroso in Philadelphia. (Courtesy of KC Tinari)

The all-new Chef’s Counter is comprised of Peabody’s most-loved current seasonal tapas offered at Oloroso, with the addition of fun surprises and items exclusively tailored to each individual tasting. For $95/person, Peabody will guide guests through each course, detailing the dish and ingredients while providing insight and a brief backstory into crafting every dish.

Patatas Bravas with a cocktail at Oloroso in Philadelphia. (Courtesy of KC Tinari)

Subject to rotate frequently, attendees can expect nearly two dozen authentic, Spanish-focused dishes with highlights including the following:

Buñuelos de Bacalao | Salted cod potato fritters, citrus aioli

| Salted cod potato fritters, citrus aioli Setas | Mushroom conserva, migas, sun-dried tomato, sherry

| Mushroom conserva, migas, sun-dried tomato, sherry Braised Pork Cheek | Olive oil, potato purée, compressed apple cider jus

| Olive oil, potato purée, compressed apple cider jus Grilled Octopus | Muhammara, fennel, black olives, mombasa

| Muhammara, fennel, black olives, mombasa Chicken Tagine | Roasted organic chicken leg, berbere, couscous, dates, apricots

| Roasted organic chicken leg, berbere, couscous, dates, apricots Albondigas | Pork meatballs, tomato sauce, chili oil, manchengo

| Pork meatballs, tomato sauce, chili oil, manchengo Paella Oloroso | Shrimp, clams, mussels, chicken, chorizo, saffon

| Shrimp, clams, mussels, chicken, chorizo, saffon Paella Vedura | Roasted fall squash, cauliflower, grapes, salsa macha

| Roasted fall squash, cauliflower, grapes, salsa macha Basque Cheesecake | Saffon, apricot, candied pistachio

“We wanted to give our guests the opportunity for a really up close and personal experience with our kitchen team here at Oloroso,” Chef Jason Peabody said. “Our aim is to be engaging, personable, informative, and fun. One thing is for sure, no one will leave our Chef’s Counter hungry. We send dishes until guests tell us to stop, and then we still might even send one more.”

Imbibers can opt to pair each course with Spanish wine pairings for $75/person, or sip on seasonal cocktails prepared by the in-house mixologists at Oloroso. Standout sippers include G n T crafted with gin, tonic, and rosemary, Pinguino fashioned with Pisco, blood orange, rosado vermouth, Bonanto, and sherry, Olvida The Pea composed of gin, Genepy, lime, green pea, and vermouth, and Sangria Rojo comprised of spiced pomegranate, brandy, and orange,

Reservations for Oloroso’s newly-launched Chef Tasting can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at (267) 324-3014.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.