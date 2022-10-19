Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.

Venditore by Giordano opens in Rittenhouse Square. (Courtesy of Venditore by Giordano)

"Ownership wanted a tenant that would serve both the needs of the tenants in the office building and the sophisticated tastes of the Rittenhouse Row neighborhood,” said Allan Domb on behalf of the ownership of 1845. “We wanted to find a local entrepreneur who would employ Philadelphians and builds community. We must create experiences that lift their spirits and give them hope."

Marcello continues the legacy of his great grandparents, Paul and Frances Giordano, who originally opened Giordano’s as a market in 1921 at 9th and Washington in Philadelphia. The Giordano’s in the Italian Market is owned by one of Marcello’s 300 cousins.

Twelve years ago, Giordano opened a wholesale distribution company run from their Front and Tasker Streets warehouse. The company grew, and Marcello counts over 250 of the region’s top restaurants, retailers, and caterers as his clients.

Further expansion occurred from the recent acquisition of a 105-acre blueberry, corn, and tomato farm in New Jersey, visible to Philadelphians on the Expressway to the Jersey shore.

During the pandemic, Giordano’s home delivery business grew. They would send boxes of fresh produce and juices to Philadelphians all over the region and partnered with local non-profits like Manna, Philabundance, Puentes de Salud We Are Philly, and the Garces Foundation to feed large groups of people healthy food during the shutdown and beyond.

The delivery business remains strong, and Venditore will serve as both a pickup location for the produce box and a delivery hub for orders placed within ten blocks of Rittenhouse Square.

Giordano’s Chefs are Executive Chef Lynda Murtha and Chef Brianna Mirarchi, and Barb Stefani runs juices and specialty foods.

Marcello is collaborating with Rittenhouse Row, the neighborhood’s marketing organization, to introduce forgotten neighborhood favorites for sale at the store…think Rindelaub’s inspired monkey bread and Commissary-inspired carrot cake. Marcello hopes the open kitchen can bring people together to share their food stories and taste the items in the stories.

For now, the public can find the following items at Venditore:

· Fresh fruit + produce

· Fresh bottled juices

· Seasonal plants (pumpkins + mums now)

· Acai bowls

· Salads, sandwiches, pastry and more made to order

· Breads from regional bakers including Sarcone’s, Cacia’s, Aversa’s and Merzbacher’s.

· Severino pastas

· Pantry items from all over the world

· Wines by the bottle

· Local beer from Human Robot

· Ready to drink cocktail cans from Top Dog

· Instagram worthy produce + garden décor on the sidewalk across from Rittenhouse Square

At the end of the year, the lobby of 1845 Walnut will undergo construction to add an open kitchen for Venditore. This will allow chef collaborations: think Garces Peruvian Chicken and Jenn Carroll’s menu development items, allow caterers can use it as a Rittenhouse home base for client tastings, and allow spectators to enjoy regular chef demonstrations and samplings.

A second location is planned for Manayunk in 2023.

Venditore is open from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sundays.