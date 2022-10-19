Philadelphia, PA

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marilyn Johnson

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cv5RE_0ifFX5AQ00
Venditore by Giordano opens in Rittenhouse Square.(Courtesy of Venditore by Giordano)
"Ownership wanted a tenant that would serve both the needs of the tenants in the office building and the sophisticated tastes of the Rittenhouse Row neighborhood,” said Allan Domb on behalf of the ownership of 1845. “We wanted to find a local entrepreneur who would employ Philadelphians and builds community. We must create experiences that lift their spirits and give them hope."

Marcello continues the legacy of his great grandparents, Paul and Frances Giordano, who originally opened Giordano’s as a market in 1921 at 9th and Washington in Philadelphia. The Giordano’s in the Italian Market is owned by one of Marcello’s 300 cousins.

Twelve years ago, Giordano opened a wholesale distribution company run from their Front and Tasker Streets warehouse. The company grew, and Marcello counts over 250 of the region’s top restaurants, retailers, and caterers as his clients.

Further expansion occurred from the recent acquisition of a 105-acre blueberry, corn, and tomato farm in New Jersey, visible to Philadelphians on the Expressway to the Jersey shore.

During the pandemic, Giordano’s home delivery business grew. They would send boxes of fresh produce and juices to Philadelphians all over the region and partnered with local non-profits like Manna, Philabundance, Puentes de Salud We Are Philly, and the Garces Foundation to feed large groups of people healthy food during the shutdown and beyond.

The delivery business remains strong, and Venditore will serve as both a pickup location for the produce box and a delivery hub for orders placed within ten blocks of Rittenhouse Square.

Giordano’s Chefs are Executive Chef Lynda Murtha and Chef Brianna Mirarchi, and Barb Stefani runs juices and specialty foods.  

Marcello is collaborating with Rittenhouse Row, the neighborhood’s marketing organization, to introduce forgotten neighborhood favorites for sale at the store…think Rindelaub’s inspired monkey bread and Commissary-inspired carrot cake. Marcello hopes the open kitchen can bring people together to share their food stories and taste the items in the stories.

For now, the public can find the following items at Venditore:

· Fresh fruit + produce

· Fresh bottled juices

· Seasonal plants (pumpkins + mums now)

· Acai bowls

· Salads, sandwiches, pastry and more made to order

· Breads from regional bakers including Sarcone’s, Cacia’s, Aversa’s and Merzbacher’s.

· Severino pastas

· Pantry items from all over the world

· Wines by the bottle

· Local beer from Human Robot

· Ready to drink cocktail cans from Top Dog

· Instagram worthy produce + garden décor on the sidewalk across from Rittenhouse Square

At the end of the year, the lobby of 1845 Walnut will undergo construction to add an open kitchen for Venditore. This will allow chef collaborations: think Garces Peruvian Chicken and Jenn Carroll’s menu development items, allow caterers can use it as a Rittenhouse home base for client tastings, and allow spectators to enjoy regular chef demonstrations and samplings.

A second location is planned for Manayunk in 2023.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Venditore is open from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Venditore by Giordano# Giordano Philadelphia# Rittenhouse Square# Rittenhouse Square food market# Giordano groceries

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2156 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Lancaster, PA

A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting Experience

Oloroso, Philadelphia’s premier Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant in the heart of Center City, has officially launched an exclusive tasting menu format dinner aptly-dubbed Chef’s Counter, helmed by acclaimedExecutive Chef Jason Peabody. Designed for a two-person dining experience, guests can enjoy an ever-evolving collection of 18 – 22 tapas prepared and presented by Peabody and team while perched at the counter overlooking the open-concept woodfire-burning kitchen in the vibrant, Spanish-style restaurant designed by Chef/Owner Townsend Wentz.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian Feast

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s global vineyard, is thrilled to partner with Saami Somi, a traditional Georgian restaurant and Reading Terminal Market’s newest vendor, in hosting a traditional Georgian Mini Supra in the foliage-filled wine garden adjacent to Jet Wine Bar.

Read full story
Collegeville, PA

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles Vogt

Red Owl Tavern, the rustic New American kitchen & bar across from Independence Hall, is thrilled to formally announce that Chef Charles Vogt has been appointed Executive Chef. With that comes an all-new autumnal dinner menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients and nods to Philly culture.

Read full story

Cantina la Martina to Celebrate the Mexican Traditions of Day of the Dead on November 2nd

Cantina la Martina will be hosting a Día de Los Muertos Celebración de La Vida (Day of the Dead Celebration of Life) that is open to the public on Wednesday, November 2nd, 4 pm-10 pm. Reservations are recommended but not required.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA

We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.

Read full story
2 comments
Conshohocken, PA

Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand Opening

Hotel West & Main has opened as the first new hotel in Conshohocken in 22 years, completing Keystone Development + Investment’s transformational $340 million SORA West development. Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the 127-room boutique hotel as part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition Pickles

WMMR’s 25th Annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger is less than a month away, and Fishtown Pickle Project is doing its part to help the cause, which, while working with Philabundance, aims to fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.

Read full story

Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at Forsythia

Forsythia, Old City’s modern and innovative French restaurant and bar, has officially transitioned into autumn with the recent overhaul of the ever-evolving, industry-leading menu to accommodate a palate of hyper-seasonal, fall-forward flavors and ingredients, showcased in expertly curated, perfectly-plated and highly creative dishes courtesy of Chef/Owner Christopher Kearse. Keeping in line with the new dinner menu comes a rejuvenated cocktail program spearheaded by Beverage Director Shawn Miller, which includes classic autumn essentials like notes of cranberry, apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, and sweet potato.

Read full story
Norristown, PA

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the Public

On Monday, October 10, 2022, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) hosted a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park to the public.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Introduces Wine & Art Trail

Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail. The Bucks County Wine & Art Trail runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.(Courtesy of Visit Bucks County)

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year Hiatus

On Thursday, October 13, after a two-year hiatus, Chef-owner Chris D’Ambro and his partner and wife Marina de Oliveira will reopen Ambra Restaurant with two fresh dining experiences. Ambra, located in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood and adjacent to their first restaurant Southwark, has reformatted from five tables to two. The Kitchen Table, a beautifully decorated, carved-out space for 2-4 guests in the restaurant's kitchen, provides front-row seats to the talented and poised team of cooks at work. For larger groups, The Dining Room at Ambra can accommodate 8 to 10 guests by the invitation of the booking party. For each, Chef D’Ambro and his team will prepare a multi-course tasting menu complimented by a beverage pairing that accompanies your meal. Note: Ambra has begun taking reservations via Resy for bookings beginning Thursday, October 13, either at The Kitchen Table or The Dining Room.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Ball

For the first time since the foundation was created in 2013, the Trauma Survivors Foundation’s Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball will be coming to Philadelphia as LIVE! Casino will host the 1,000-person gala fundraiser on Saturday, November 5th, from 7 to 11 p.m. inside the property’s Event Center at 900 Packer Avenue in South Philly.

Read full story

Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly

The region's top bacon-focused food truck is going brick-and-mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman announces that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon-themed restaurant in South Philly this winter at 1148-50 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky Fundraiser

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) launched its largest annual fundraiser, Pie in the Sky, which will run through November 18. Funds raised through Pie in the Sky enable MANNA to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals and year-round services for people with acute nutritional risk from critical illnesses such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS, and more.

Read full story

River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late October

While bands are playing multi-night concert runs leading up to Halloween, River Twice is getting in the holiday spirit and doing a four-night run of their own, hosting four nights of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ dinners from Thursday, October 27th, through Sunday, October 30th at the restaurant located at 1601 E. Passyunk Ave in South Philly.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in Radnor

James Beard Award Winning Iron Chef Jose Garces announces plans to expand one of his most beloved restaurant concepts to the Philadelphia suburbs. Amada will open a new outpost on the Main Line at 555 E. Lancaster Avenue, Radnor, PA 19087, in early 2023. Chef's modern take on Spanish tapas began in 2005 as one of Chef's first restaurants when he went out on his own. Today, Amada operates two locations: Old City and Historic Philadelphia at 217-219 Chestnut Street and Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern

The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy