Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian Feast

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s global vineyard, is thrilled to partner with Saami Somi, a traditional Georgian restaurant and Reading Terminal Market’s newest vendor, in hosting a traditional Georgian Mini Supra in the foliage-filled wine garden adjacent to Jet Wine Bar.

Georgian wines will be featured as Jet Wine Bar and Saami Somi collaborate on Georgian feast.(Courtesy of Jet Wine Bar)

During the supra (the Georgian word for “feast”), which takes place on Sunday, October 30, from 3 – 8 pm, locals can indulge in cuisine from Saami Somi, including Khach’ap’uri (cheese boats) and an array of dips and spreads, as well as Ancient World wines from the Republic of Georgia. This event is pay-as-you-go, with no reservations needed.

Georgia is often considered the ‘cradle of wine,’ as the earliest known wine was created there over eight thousand years ago. The perfect addition to Jet Wine Bar’s collection of Ancient World wines, guests will have the chance to taste a variety of these wines during the Georgian Mini Supra, in addition to a signature cocktail, all while surrounded by greenery and mural-clad walls.

“Ancient World wines are our passion here at Jet, so we’re very excited to partner with Saami Somi in bringing a robust Georgian drinking and dining experience to our neighbors on South Street,” said Nick Baitzel, Director of Operations at Sojourn Philly.

See below for the full list of wines available during the Georgian Mini Supra.

GEORGIAN WINE

  • Marani Rose Sparkling Brut ($12 glass / $48 bottle): Sparkling Rosé Wine with Notes of Pears, White Peach, Strawberry
  • Marani Rkatsitelli ($10 glass / $40 bottle): Dry White Wine with notes of Melon, Green Apple, Lemon
  • Mikho Saperavi Rose Qvevri ($15 glass / $60 bottle): Dry Rosé Wine with notes of Pomegranate, Peach, Raspberry
  • Kapistoni Chinebuli Qvevri ($10 glass / $40 bottle): Dry Amber Wine with notes of Honey, Apricot, Orange Peel
  • Shumi Saperavi ($15 glass / $60 bottle): Dry Red Wine with notes of Black Cherry, Earth, Almond
  • Wine Flight – Pick 3 for $25

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL

  • Tarragon Cocktail ($14): Tarragon Infused Brandy, Lemon, Soda

Saami Somi will offer an array of traditional Georgian-inspired fare that pairs perfectly with the expert selection of Georgian libations. Saami Somi’s best-seller, Khach’ap’uri, is a sourdough boat stuffed with Georgian Suluguni cheese, mozzarella, and Bulgarian feta, topped with a pad of butter and egg yolk. Each Khach’ap’uri will come with traditional sides served during a Georgian supra.

GEORGIAN CUISINE

  • Khach’ap’uri (cheeseboats)
    • Traditional ($29): Traditional Open-Faced Khach’ap’uri known as the iconic ‘cheeseboat’
    • Borodinsky ($29): Russian Black Bread Baked with Caraway, Coriander, Served with a Side Whole Grain Mustard and Gherkin
    • Mushroom ($29): Adjika Spiced Kennett Square Medley (Oyster, Cremini, Shiitake)
    • Hot Honey Brie ($29): Toasted Crushed Walnuts, Brie, House-Made Hot Honey Drizzle
  • Supra Sides
    • Lobio: Red Kidney Bean Mash in Aromatic Khmeli Suneli Spice Mix, Onions, & Cilantro Garnish
    • Adjapsandali: A Georgian Ratatouille of Slow-Roasted Vegetables in a Khmeli Suneli Spice Mix
    • Smoky Eggplant Spread
    • Sunflower Adjika Oil Dip
“We are thrilled to partner with Jet Wine Bar to help bring a sampling of Georgian heritage to Center City by way of its historic wine and culinary traditions,” said Michael Kolodesh, Owner and Operator of Saami Somi. “We are excited to invite Philadelphians to experience a bit of the Kartuli Supra on a leisurely autumn day of wine tasting and comfort food.”

Jet Wine Bar’s current hours of operation are as follows: Sunday 12 – 8pm, Wednesday through Friday 5 – 11 pm, Saturday 12 – 11 pm. Happy hour is available Wednesday through Friday from 5 – 7 pm, in addition to happy hour on Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 2 pm.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

