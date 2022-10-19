Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.

CEO/Founder Dave Magrogan and Harvest Collegeville Operating Partner Lauren Mendicino. (Courtesy of Harvest Seasonal Grill)

The newest addition to the Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar brand, employing approximately 60 people, will feature 220 seats inside, plus another 50 spread between two outdoor patios. Lauren Mendicino, a Harvest and Dave Magrogan Group 12-year veteran, as well as the former General Manager of Harvest’s Lancaster location, will run the Collegeville location as the restaurant’s Operating Partner.

“We’re really excited to open this new location after grinding through the pandemic over the past 2 ½ years,” said Magrogan. “I am so proud of our teams at every location which not only got us through tough times but exceeded our expectations and made us an even stronger company today. Lauren is a gifted and talented leader. I am very confident in her ability to run this restaurant and help us become one of the top dining destinations in the Collegeville community. We’re really looking forward to opening during the fall, which is arguably our customers’ favorite menu of the year.”

While working closely with Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative (LFFC), Magrogan and Harvest Executive Chef Josh Short have continued their utilization of local, seasonal, and organic ingredients to create the farm-to-table restaurant’s ever-evolving, seasonally-changing menus. Harvest Collegeville will continue to deliver on the Harvest mission of providing seasonally changing, locally-sourced dishes, many of which are under 500 calories.

The company’s most popular fall dishes are the Butternut Squash Soup, the Cedar Roasted Half Chicken; Pan-Seared Black Bass; Braised Short Rib and Mushroom Flatbread; the Harvest Burger, and the plant-based Roasted Winter Squash Rigatoni. Magrogan said each restaurant also maintains an intensive allergy program to adapt most menu items for customers who may suffer from a variety of food allergies or aversions, such as intolerances to gluten, nuts, and more.

“Our rules and regulations internally with our menu are really great, and we are able to execute just about any modification a customer may need,” said Magrogan. “We want to be as inclusive as we can be, and we are sympathetic to the fact that many people can’t consume nuts or gluten or meat, and we strive to accommodate every single person who walks through our doors. From plant-based to carnivore eaters, Harvest has something for everyone.”

In addition to the fall-centric menu items, Magrogan said the current fall menu features extensive plant-based options, including three vegan bowls, vegan appetizers, flatbreads, and four plant-based entrees. And in addition to serving 50 wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails, and local craft beers, Harvest has recently introduced a new collection of specialty seasonal mocktails to the menu.

For private parties, the restaurant has a 50-seat private dining room plus 40 seats in the Garden Room, which has hanging plants throughout, a fireplace, and open window walls to provide an indoor/outdoor experience.

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable, and non-GMO ingredients sourced from over 75 local farms. The menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and most menu items contain less than 500 calories, including a variety of house-made signature, single-serve desserts. The company’s eight other Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bars are located in Newtown, Glen Mills, North Wales, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Moosic, PA; Moorestown, NJ; and Delray Beach, FL.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.