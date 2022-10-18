Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles Vogt

Red Owl Tavern, the rustic New American kitchen & bar across from Independence Hall, is thrilled to formally announce that Chef Charles Vogt has been appointed Executive Chef. With that comes an all-new autumnal dinner menu featuring locally-sourced ingredients and nods to Philly culture.

New Executive Chef Charles Vogt at Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia's Old City. (Courtesy of Christopher Devern)

Vogt brings robust culinary expertise and knowledge to the Red Owl Tavern kitchen as he previously held the Executive Chef post at the Water Club Hotel by Borgata in Atlantic City and headed up culinary operations at the Wave Resort in Long Branch, New Jersey. Additionally, Vogt spent two years working at the Academy of Culinary Arts in Mays Landing, New Jersey, where he worked as a line cook under Chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

Vogt’s newly-minted dinner menu is brimming with dishes that highlight traditional autumnal ingredients and flavors while utilizing local purveyors and incorporating notes of Philadelphia flare into each dish. Offerings include (but are not limited to) the following:

Smoked Pork Belly “Burnt Ends”: Apple & fennel salad, apple butter, cider gastrique

Better Than Nonna's Bolognese: Organic semolina cavatelli, whipped ricotta, basil crumb

Boujee Ben Burger: Two 4 oz patties, onion jam, smoked bacon, raclette cheese, arugula, "steakhouse" aioli – "Luxurious in lifestyle, yet humble in character – possibly Benjamin Franklin"

Fried Cauliflower: Whipped feta, mint, long hot schug

Potato Pierogies: Kennett Square mushrooms, melted cipollini onions, crème fraîche, foie gras brown butter

Steak Tartare: French onion aioli, gruyère, cornichons, cracked pepper, sourdough toast

Angry "Crab Fries": Spicy crab fondue, buttered crab, Calabrian chili, scallions

Heirloom Beets: Honey whipped labneh, frisée, hazelnut dukkah, citrus vinaigrette

: Honey whipped labneh, frisée, hazelnut dukkah, citrus vinaigrette Baharat Carrot Cake: Maple whipped cream cheese, toasted walnuts

Vogt, a native of Blackwood, New Jersey, has always considered Philadelphia a second home as family gatherings in the city are what inspired him to enter the food industry.

“Trips to Philadelphia meant tomato pie with my uncle or Di Bruno Bros. with my grandfather,” Chef Vogt explains. “Sundays meant family dinner. With our new dinner menu, I’m excited to bring that familial feeling to Red Owl Tavern.”

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday 7:30 – 10:45am (breakfast); Monday through Friday 11:30am – 4:30pm (lunch); Monday through Wednesday 4:30 – 9pm, Thursday and Friday 4:30 – 10pm, Saturday 5 – 10pm (dinner); and Saturday 8am – 4pm and Sunday 8am – 3pm (weekend brunch).

