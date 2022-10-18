Cantina la Martina to Celebrate the Mexican Traditions of Day of the Dead on November 2nd

Cantina la Martina will be hosting a Día de Los Muertos Celebración de La Vida (Day of the Dead Celebration of Life) that is open to the public on Wednesday, November 2nd, 4 pm-10 pm. Reservations are recommended but not required.

Mexican folk band Mariachi Ángeles will appear at Cantina la Martina on November 2nd. (Courtesy of Cantina la Martina)

This event will include live music from Mariachi Ángeles (a local traditional Mexican folk band) along with other traditional Mexican folk bands, Ñuxacum (Baile Folclórico - traditional dancers), appearances by Catrina la Martina (the most recognizable symbol of Día de Los Muertos), a best-dressed Catrina contest, and Celebración de La Vida (a ceremony to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost).

The full Cantina la Martina food and beverage menu will be available to order, as well as food specials, including Chorizo Almendrado de Víbora, Corundas de Caniza, Caracoles al Mojo de Ajo, Pozole de Conejo, Machitos de Cabrito, Olla Podrida, Pollo de Leche con Mole de Huitlacoche, Coyotas de Guayaba, and Flauta de Tejocote con Salsa de Mandarina.

Chorizo Almendrado de Víbora will be served at Cantina la Martina's Day of the Dead celebration. (Courtesy of Cantina la Martina)

This event will also be the official launch of Cantina la Martina’s new fall beverage menu, including drinks like butternut squash gin martini and purple yam aviation.

Catrina (also known as La Calavera Garbancera) is the most recognizable symbol of Día de Los Muertos. She is an elegantly dressed skeleton in native dress and face paint. Catrina was created by Jose Guadalupe Posada, a Mexican illustrator, and cartoonist, in 1910 to satirize an upper-class woman/man who dresses in French fashion and is the representation of death in Mexico. The Catrina la Martina is Cantina la Martina’s version of the classic Catrina.

Toward the end of Día de Los Muertos, a Celebración de La Vida ceremony will take place to honor everyone’s loved ones, followed by Chef Dionicio speaking about the significance of Día de Los Muertos. Cantina la Martina welcomes the community to bring pictures and memorabilia of their loved ones who have passed to put on their ofrenda (altar) for the Celebración de La Vida ceremony. Community members can come to the restaurant any time between October 29th and November 2nd to drop off photos or bring them to the event that day.

“We want to differentiate between Halloween and Day of the Dead. We want to show our traditions and beliefs. Day of the Dead has nothing to do with religion, but it is the traditions from my ancestors. We honor the people who have passed away. I believe it is the best way to honor and love someone who has passed away. The community coming together is important because we are new to the community, and we want to do our part. Sharing our traditions can help bring everyone together. There is a lot of violence in the city that people are desensitized to. Celebrating Day of the Dead gives a moment to reflect and honor our loved ones who have died." -Chef Dionicio Jimenez of Cantina la Martina

Seating for Día de Los Muertos will be available indoors and outdoors. Guests are welcome to walk in and enjoy the celebration without reservation, but reservations are encouraged if they want to sit down. Guests should dress warmly because the main event will be outside. There will be a tent, so the event will be rain or shine.

Cantina la Martina is located at 2800 D St. in Philadelphia, PA, 19134.