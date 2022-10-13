Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at Forsythia

Forsythia, Old City’s modern and innovative French restaurant and bar, has officially transitioned into autumn with the recent overhaul of the ever-evolving, industry-leading menu to accommodate a palate of hyper-seasonal, fall-forward flavors and ingredients, showcased in expertly curated, perfectly-plated and highly creative dishes courtesy of Chef/Owner Christopher Kearse. Keeping in line with the new dinner menu comes a rejuvenated cocktail program spearheaded by Beverage Director Shawn Miller, which includes classic autumn essentials like notes of cranberry, apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, and sweet potato.

Pumpkin Bisque at Forsythia in Old City. (Courtesy of Shawn Miller)

Upon opening in August of 2019, Forsythia has contagiously generated raving reviews and accolades for its inventive, one-of-a-kind dishes, which focus on constructing French-inspired cuisine with a modern twist, including the coveted Three Bell review from Craig LaBan and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Kearse continues to adapt his menu offerings to serve delicate, classic fare while actively highlighting seasonality through every menu edition, with the various additions of pumpkin, squash, apple, mushroom, and more distinctly fall ingredients.

Highlights from the current line-up of autumnal offerings include the following:

Pumpkin & Black Truffle Beignets | Apple Butter & Miso Remoulade

| Apple Butter & Miso Remoulade Pumpkin Bisque | Jonah Crab, Brown Butter Crème Fraîche, Pumpkin Seed Granola

| Jonah Crab, Brown Butter Crème Fraîche, Pumpkin Seed Granola Verlasso Salmon Crudo | Apple Cider Emulsion, Dill, Green Apple, Daikon

| Apple Cider Emulsion, Dill, Green Apple, Daikon Wagyu Beef Tartare | Black Truffle & Pumpkin Marmalade, Brown Butter-Potato, Mighty Bread Co. Sourdough

| Black Truffle & Pumpkin Marmalade, Brown Butter-Potato, Mighty Bread Co. Sourdough Bone Marrow Roasted Octopus | Yuzu Vinegar, Pistachio, Pickled Honeynut Squash

| Yuzu Vinegar, Pistachio, Pickled Honeynut Squash Barnegat Light Scallops | Cauliflower, Delicata Squash, Lobster Bisque

| Cauliflower, Delicata Squash, Lobster Bisque Braised Beef Cheek | Coffee & Crispy Shallot, Bone Marrow, Coffee-Pumpkin Purée, Au Poivre Sauce

| Coffee & Crispy Shallot, Bone Marrow, Coffee-Pumpkin Purée, Au Poivre Sauce Crispy Pork Belly | Cockles, Shiitake Mushroom, Potato Leek Emulsion, Bacon Vinaigrette

| Cockles, Shiitake Mushroom, Potato Leek Emulsion, Bacon Vinaigrette Petite Sweet Potatoes | Almond Purée, Manchego, Caramelized Onion, Sassafras Glaze

| Almond Purée, Manchego, Caramelized Onion, Sassafras Glaze Baba au Rhum | Spiced Pumpkin Crèmeux, Mocha

“It’s important to keep our menu constantly changing as it not only allows us to consistently be creative and push the envelope, but also gives our guests something new and fun to look forward to each time they visit,” said Chef Christopher Kearse. “The fall season allows us to experiment and bring one of the most extraordinary pallets of seasonal flavors to life.”

In addition to the robust display of French plates currently featured at Forsythia, Beverage Director Shawn Miller has crafted an elaborate selection of transformative cocktails for imbibers to sip on all fall long. Guests can enjoy on a variety of fall-forward libations that push the envelope, and are thoughtfully curated, including the following:

Foie-La | Foie gras washed cognac, red grape, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro, orange bitters

| Foie gras washed cognac, red grape, Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro, orange bitters Sacre Bleu | Apple and pear brandy, honey, orange bitters, blue cheese foam

| Apple and pear brandy, honey, orange bitters, blue cheese foam Eva Pear-On | Fennel-infused mezcal, pear liqueur, Pernod, sparkling wine

| Fennel-infused mezcal, pear liqueur, Pernod, sparkling wine Cran Drescher | Gin, cranberry, rosemary, Amaro Sibona, kefir

| Gin, cranberry, rosemary, Amaro Sibona, kefir The Potato Famine is Over | Sweet potato-infused Irish mead, aged rum, Pineau des Charenes, ginger bitters

| Sweet potato-infused Irish mead, aged rum, Pineau des Charenes, ginger bitters Applonia | Tequila, apple gastrique, Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur, lemon

| Tequila, apple gastrique, Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur, lemon Harvest Old Fashioned | Pumpkin-infused bourbon, sage-vanilla simple, cardamom bitters, Vietnamese cinnamon

Fois-La cocktail at Forsythia in Old City. (Courtesy of Shawn Miller)

Forsythia is open for dinner service, Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 – 10 pm, and weekend brunch, Saturday and Sunday, from 10:30 am – 2 pm. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made via Resy, or by clicking here.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.