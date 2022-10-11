Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the Public

On Monday, October 10, 2022, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) hosted a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park to the public.

Matt Rader, Justin Trezza, Abbey David, Marta Lynch, Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh, Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence at PHS in Norristown, PA. (Courtesy of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

Since its construction in 2021 and its first growing season in 2022, the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park has been busy supporting several Montgomery County institutions with its fresh produce. PHS will continue to support these organizations and others while increasing its direct support of community gardens in Norristown and Pottstown to grow and share food. Over 6,000 pounds of locally grown organic produce has been harvested and shared with the local Norristown and Pottstown communities from this growing season.

PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park in Norristown, PA. (Courtesy of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

Some organizations that have benefited from PHS’s work include:

ICNA Relief – beneficiary of 1,415 pounds of produce going to their food pantry

– beneficiary of 1,415 pounds of produce going to their food pantry Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Karabots Primary Care Center – beneficiary of 850 pounds of produce for families in need

– beneficiary of 850 pounds of produce for families in need Creative Health Services – beneficiary of 1,634 pounds of produce for its Food as Medicine / Veggie Rx program

– beneficiary of 1,634 pounds of produce for its Food as Medicine / Veggie Rx program Norristown Sprouts Community Garden – beneficiary of 3,000+ seedlings to support 40 community garden beds

– beneficiary of 3,000+ seedlings to support 40 community garden beds YWCA Tri-County Area – beneficiary of 410 pounds of produce going to Dignity Kitchen

With the official opening to the public of the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park, PHS has several scheduled public events planned. PHS will partner with Norristown Farm Park’s Environmental Education team to offer field trips to students and other groups to teach visitors about the importance of food gardening and offer hands-on gardening education. It will also host Farm Education and Work and Learn Days, where volunteers can learn about gardening, socialize, and assist with harvesting, weeding, pruning, and other light gardening activities to keep the farm healthy and productive while forming social connections with one another.

With funding from Montgomery County, the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park has supported a county-wide effort to engage and support gardeners to grow more food for themselves and their neighbors, which has become critically important since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Feeding America’s “Map the Meal Gap” studies, 7 percent of Montgomery County residents face food insecurity, with an estimated 58,000 residents affected. With inflation and the continued rising costs of food, there is a need for broad collective action to support the health and well-being of local communities. The PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park provides access to fresh food and helps cultivate strong social connections across age, language, and race barriers.

“In its first year of operation, the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park has made tremendous progress in distributing locally grown organic produce to people in our region who need it most,” said Dr. Val Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “We are proud to support the garden’s continued growth to further our efforts to reduce food insecurity in Montgomery County and improve access to fresh, healthy food.”

PHS’s work in Montgomery County is part of its core mission of using horticulture to advance health and well-being. Through its innovative suite of programs, PHS creates healthier living environments, increases access to fresh food, grows economic opportunity, and helps build deeper social connections between people. PHS accomplishes this by providing gardening education, support, and resources throughout the region, including Philadelphia, Norristown, Chester, and more.