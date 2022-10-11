Bucks County Introduces Wine & Art Trail

Marilyn Johnson

Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnvC2_0iULUZhv00
The Bucks County Wine & Art Trail runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.(Courtesy of Visit Bucks County)

Beginning October 1, wine and art lovers can get a free mobile passport at VisitBucksCounty.com/WineandArtTrail.

After checking in at three or more participating wineries along the Wine & Art Trail, participants will receive a FREE set of limited-edition Bucks County fine art notecards featuring works of art created at wineries along the Wine & Art Trail this past spring and summer. Participants will also be entered to win one of the outdoor art reproductions on display at the wineries.

The participating wineries are:

While visiting the wineries, consumers can view outdoor art reproductions in various mediums at each winery. Bucks County Art & Wine Trail goers can also see artists sketching, painting, and creating works to be curated for the 2023 – 2024 Bucks County Wine & Art Trail.

The artists featured as part of the inaugural Bucks County Wine & Art Trail are:

Outdoor art reproductions at the wineries:

Featured in the free set of fine art notecards:

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee! Follow Marilyn on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Visit Bucks County# Bucks County Wine and Art Trai# Bucks County wineries# Bucks County artists# Bucks County wine

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2131 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Conshohocken, PA

Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand Opening

Hotel West & Main has opened as the first new hotel in Conshohocken in 22 years, completing Keystone Development + Investment’s transformational $340 million SORA West development. Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the 127-room boutique hotel as part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition Pickles

WMMR’s 25th Annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger is less than a month away, and Fishtown Pickle Project is doing its part to help the cause, which, while working with Philabundance, aims to fight hunger in the Philadelphia region.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at Forsythia

Forsythia, Old City’s modern and innovative French restaurant and bar, has officially transitioned into autumn with the recent overhaul of the ever-evolving, industry-leading menu to accommodate a palate of hyper-seasonal, fall-forward flavors and ingredients, showcased in expertly curated, perfectly-plated and highly creative dishes courtesy of Chef/Owner Christopher Kearse. Keeping in line with the new dinner menu comes a rejuvenated cocktail program spearheaded by Beverage Director Shawn Miller, which includes classic autumn essentials like notes of cranberry, apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, and sweet potato.

Read full story
Norristown, PA

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the Public

On Monday, October 10, 2022, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) hosted a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park to the public.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year Hiatus

On Thursday, October 13, after a two-year hiatus, Chef-owner Chris D’Ambro and his partner and wife Marina de Oliveira will reopen Ambra Restaurant with two fresh dining experiences. Ambra, located in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood and adjacent to their first restaurant Southwark, has reformatted from five tables to two. The Kitchen Table, a beautifully decorated, carved-out space for 2-4 guests in the restaurant's kitchen, provides front-row seats to the talented and poised team of cooks at work. For larger groups, The Dining Room at Ambra can accommodate 8 to 10 guests by the invitation of the booking party. For each, Chef D’Ambro and his team will prepare a multi-course tasting menu complimented by a beverage pairing that accompanies your meal. Note: Ambra has begun taking reservations via Resy for bookings beginning Thursday, October 13, either at The Kitchen Table or The Dining Room.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Ball

For the first time since the foundation was created in 2013, the Trauma Survivors Foundation’s Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball will be coming to Philadelphia as LIVE! Casino will host the 1,000-person gala fundraiser on Saturday, November 5th, from 7 to 11 p.m. inside the property’s Event Center at 900 Packer Avenue in South Philly.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly

The region's top bacon-focused food truck is going brick-and-mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman announces that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon-themed restaurant in South Philly this winter at 1148-50 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky Fundraiser

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) launched its largest annual fundraiser, Pie in the Sky, which will run through November 18. Funds raised through Pie in the Sky enable MANNA to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals and year-round services for people with acute nutritional risk from critical illnesses such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS, and more.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late October

While bands are playing multi-night concert runs leading up to Halloween, River Twice is getting in the holiday spirit and doing a four-night run of their own, hosting four nights of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ dinners from Thursday, October 27th, through Sunday, October 30th at the restaurant located at 1601 E. Passyunk Ave in South Philly.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in Radnor

James Beard Award Winning Iron Chef Jose Garces announces plans to expand one of his most beloved restaurant concepts to the Philadelphia suburbs. Amada will open a new outpost on the Main Line at 555 E. Lancaster Avenue, Radnor, PA 19087, in early 2023. Chef's modern take on Spanish tapas began in 2005 as one of Chef's first restaurants when he went out on his own. Today, Amada operates two locations: Old City and Historic Philadelphia at 217-219 Chestnut Street and Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern

The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City

Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden is now open for the first time as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley

The Chefs in Residency Program is back at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus for its second season. James Beard Award-Winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces kicks off season two with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley (Chef Big Rube’s Kitchen at Pitchers Pub) and continues with Chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy, Chef Juan Lopez of On Point Bistro, Chef Tonii Hicks Private Chef and James Beard Fellow 2022, Chefs Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines of Mom-Moms Kitchen, Owner Sally Song of Dim Sum Garden and one final chef to be announced for the season finale.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat & Drink at Old City Fest

Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft, and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall Festival

Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party will take place at the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.) on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with the streets opening at 12:00pm and closing at 6:00 pm.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront

One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey

New Liberty Distillery, the Philadelphia craft distillery and home to spirit lines including the now-revived heritage Kinsey brand, is thrilled to announce the release of Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged for three years and distilled using heritage grains including bright-red Pennsylvania corn varietals, malted rye, and malted barley. The spirit, made using a sourdough starter from local breadbasket High Street Philly, is now available for purchase across Pennsylvania via online shipping, on-site in the New Liberty Distillery bottle shop, at New Liberty Distillery’s satellite bar and bottle shop location titled The Bar Cart located in Reading, PA, and at Art in the Age, located in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal Refuge

Philadelphia Brewing Co., one of Philly’s oldest and largest breweries, is pleased to announce the annual installation of Kegs for Cats, an event rife with kitten cuddling, silent auction bidding, brews, bites, an appearance from Steve from WMMR's Preston and Steve Show, and more!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy