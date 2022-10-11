Bucks County Introduces Wine & Art Trail

Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail.

The Bucks County Wine & Art Trail runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. (Courtesy of Visit Bucks County)

Beginning October 1, wine and art lovers can get a free mobile passport at VisitBucksCounty.com/WineandArtTrail.

After checking in at three or more participating wineries along the Wine & Art Trail, participants will receive a FREE set of limited-edition Bucks County fine art notecards featuring works of art created at wineries along the Wine & Art Trail this past spring and summer. Participants will also be entered to win one of the outdoor art reproductions on display at the wineries.

The participating wineries are:

While visiting the wineries, consumers can view outdoor art reproductions in various mediums at each winery. Bucks County Art & Wine Trail goers can also see artists sketching, painting, and creating works to be curated for the 2023 – 2024 Bucks County Wine & Art Trail.

The artists featured as part of the inaugural Bucks County Wine & Art Trail are:

Outdoor art reproductions at the wineries:

Cheryl Bomba, www.cherylbomba.zenfolio.com (Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery)

Dot Bunn, www.dotbunn.com (Wycombe Vineyards)

Patrice DeVirgilis, www.patricedevirgilisart.com (Sand Castle Winery)

Lisa Domenic, www.lisadomenicart.com (Crossing Vineyards & Winery)

Erick Kinsel, @erick.kinsel (Rushland Ridge Vineyards)

Michael Kuyper, www.michaelkuyperart.com (Buckingham Valley Vineyards & Winery)

Holly Lee, www.hollyleeart.com (Rose Bank Winery)

Judith Nentwig, www.judithnentwig.com (Crossing Vineyards & Winery)

Lori Parsells, www.vibranceandvision.com (Buckingham Valley Vineyards & Winery)

Amanda Penecale, www.amandapenecale.com (Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery)

Pat Proniewski, www.patproniewski.com (Wycombe Vineyards)

Beth Schoenleber, www.bethschoeleberwatercolors.com (Rushland Ridge Vineyards)

Francisco Silva, www.franciscosilvaart.com (Sand Castle Winery)

Helena Van Emmerik-Finn, www.hvefinn.com (Rose Bank Winery)

Featured in the free set of fine art notecards:

Renee Egan, www.eganpaint.com (Wycombe Vineyards)

Christi Hetrick www.hetrickdesign.com/fine-art (Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery)

Hayley Kinsel, www.hsketches-art.tumblr.com (Rushland Ridge Vineyards)

Barbara Lewis, www.barbaralewisfineart.com (Crossing Vineyards & Winery)

William Martin, www.billdrawseverything.com (Buckingham Valley Vineyards & Winery)

Robert McBride, @yeoldgraybeard (Rose Bank Winery)

Sue Ann Rainey, www.theupstairsgallery.com/artist-portfolio/82906 (Sand Castle Winery)

