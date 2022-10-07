Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly

The region's top bacon-focused food truck is going brick-and-mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman announces that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon-themed restaurant in South Philly this winter at 1148-50 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.

Bake N Bacon will open in former Devil's Den location in South Philly. (Courtesy of Morgan Burns Photography)

The 2,500 sq. feet space will seat around 74 people inside and around two dozen outside, with room for more as they complete additional dining and event space. Foodies will find Bacon BBQ, Bacon Mac, Bacon Buffalo Sandwiches - and more handhelds, Bacon Burnt Ends, Bacon Caramel Pound Cake, Chocolate Covered Bacon, and Coleman's favorites Savory Brisket Waffle and Bacon Brisket Sandwich. The Black-owned restaurant and bar will have a full liquor license with a cocktails menu designed to pair with the bacon-centric food offerings. Look for an opening date around December or January. Launch services will include weekday, happy hour, dinner, and late night, with weekend brunch, lunch, dinner, and late night.

Justin Coleman, owner/operator of the popular food truck, will open his first brick-and-mortar location with Philadelphia's first bacon-focused restaurant and bar, with a full-service bar and specialty cocktails to pair with bacon-inspired dishes.

Bake'N Bacon will open at the former home of beloved South Philly favorite Devil's Den- at the junction of Passyunk Crossing, Hawthorne, and Italian Market neighborhoods. Devils' Den will have its last service this week, and the owner Erin Wallace has been working hand in hand with Coleman on the sale and transition. Coleman has offered jobs to the staff of Devil's Den.

"This was a no-brainer to purchase this property and have it as my first restaurant," said Coleman. "The property is in an already established neighborhood that is booming, now more than ever. The locals in this community are committed to supporting the businesses around them and vice versa. This location is the perfect turn-key hub for the Bake’n Brand to share its incredible menu with the entire Philadelphia market and Greater Philadelphia region."

Menu teasers include:

Bacon Pesto Chicken Sandwich - made with thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, and balsamic glaze.

Bacon BBQ Sandwich - Marinated grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, smoked bacon-infused barbeque sauce, and onion rings.

Bacon Mac Sandwich - Thick-cut bacon, our special baked mac & cheese, and smoked chipotle tomato sauce.

Bacon Buffalo Sandwich - Shredded buffalo chicken with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing to make those buffalo lovers happy.

Bacon Brisket Sandwich - thick-cut bacon with smoked brisket and bacon BBQ sauce on brioche bread.

Bacon Burnt Ends - Extra thick pork belly smoked for 3 hours until tender, then baked with our special brown sugar and spice glaze, these bacon burnt ends are a side of bacon goodness you don’t want to pass up.

Pound Cake - Secret family recipe for dense pound cake, served with a side of bacon-infused caramel sauce.

Chocolate Covered Bacon

Anticipated hours will be Wednesday and Thursday, 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Friday, 4:00 pm to 12 Midnight; Saturday, 10:00 am to 12 Midnight; and Sunday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee!