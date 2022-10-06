Philadelphia, PA

River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late October

Marilyn Johnson

While bands are playing multi-night concert runs leading up to Halloween, River Twice is getting in the holiday spirit and doing a four-night run of their own, hosting four nights of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ dinners from Thursday, October 27th, through Sunday, October 30th at the restaurant located at 1601 E. Passyunk Ave in South Philly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gney0_0iNjfeZQ00
Seven Deadly Sins Dinner Series at River Twice in Late October.(Courtesy of River Twice)

Chef/Owner Randy Rucker and Owner/Operator Amanda Rucker, who hosted their first Seven Deadly Sins dinner in 2020, said costumes are encouraged and offer indoor and outdoor seating (with heaters) for this dinner series.

Randy Rucker put together a seven-course menu, with each dish focused on one of the deadly sins. Dinner costs $85 per person, and due to the nature of the event, no modifications can be made. There will also be a $55 drink pairing offered. Reservations are now available via Resy. The full menu includes:

Greed: Wagyu, Maine uni, golden Osetra caviar on chawanmushi toast 

Wrath: Maine mussels with spicy country ham xo

Sloth: Heirloom corn grits with Peconic escargot & smoked molasses 

Pride: Smoked duck gumbo with sassafras, andouille sausage, Carolina gold rice

Gluttony: Bacon & eggs with foie gras 

Envy: Lamb shoulder with pomegranate & chickpeas – an ode to Chef Michael Solomonov

Lust: White chocolate cremeux with white truffle & champagne

“We had such a blast the first time we did a Seven Deadly Sins dinner,” said Randy Rucker. “It’s one of our favorite times of the year, everyone in the restaurant dressed up, some customers got into the Halloween spirit, and we loved putting together a menu that focuses on the seven deadly sins. We’re excited to do it again this year, even bigger with a four-night run.” 

Additionally, there will be a costume contest held during the four-night dinner series, with the best costume winner receiving a rare Mother Rucker Burger punch card which guarantees the winner a burger on reserve for up to five visits ($100 value).

River Twice highlights local, pristine ingredients and produce-driven dishes on their constantly changing menu. River Twice was named “Best New American Restaurant” by Philadelphia Magazine in 2020, and in 2021, Randy Rucker earned honors as “Best Chef.”

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# River Twice# East Passyunk Avenue# Philadelphia restaurants# Fall dinner series

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2117 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Ball

For the first time since the foundation was created in 2013, the Trauma Survivors Foundation’s Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball will be coming to Philadelphia as LIVE! Casino will host the 1,000-person gala fundraiser on Saturday, November 5th, from 7 to 11 p.m. inside the property’s Event Center at 900 Packer Avenue in South Philly.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly

The region's top bacon-focused food truck is going brick-and-mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman announces that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon-themed restaurant in South Philly this winter at 1148-50 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky Fundraiser

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) launched its largest annual fundraiser, Pie in the Sky, which will run through November 18. Funds raised through Pie in the Sky enable MANNA to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals and year-round services for people with acute nutritional risk from critical illnesses such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS, and more.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in Radnor

James Beard Award Winning Iron Chef Jose Garces announces plans to expand one of his most beloved restaurant concepts to the Philadelphia suburbs. Amada will open a new outpost on the Main Line at 555 E. Lancaster Avenue, Radnor, PA 19087, in early 2023. Chef's modern take on Spanish tapas began in 2005 as one of Chef's first restaurants when he went out on his own. Today, Amada operates two locations: Old City and Historic Philadelphia at 217-219 Chestnut Street and Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern

The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City

Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden is now open for the first time as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley

The Chefs in Residency Program is back at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus for its second season. James Beard Award-Winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces kicks off season two with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley (Chef Big Rube’s Kitchen at Pitchers Pub) and continues with Chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy, Chef Juan Lopez of On Point Bistro, Chef Tonii Hicks Private Chef and James Beard Fellow 2022, Chefs Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines of Mom-Moms Kitchen, Owner Sally Song of Dim Sum Garden and one final chef to be announced for the season finale.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat & Drink at Old City Fest

Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft, and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall Festival

Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party will take place at the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.) on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with the streets opening at 12:00pm and closing at 6:00 pm.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront

One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey

New Liberty Distillery, the Philadelphia craft distillery and home to spirit lines including the now-revived heritage Kinsey brand, is thrilled to announce the release of Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged for three years and distilled using heritage grains including bright-red Pennsylvania corn varietals, malted rye, and malted barley. The spirit, made using a sourdough starter from local breadbasket High Street Philly, is now available for purchase across Pennsylvania via online shipping, on-site in the New Liberty Distillery bottle shop, at New Liberty Distillery’s satellite bar and bottle shop location titled The Bar Cart located in Reading, PA, and at Art in the Age, located in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal Refuge

Philadelphia Brewing Co., one of Philly’s oldest and largest breweries, is pleased to announce the annual installation of Kegs for Cats, an event rife with kitten cuddling, silent auction bidding, brews, bites, an appearance from Steve from WMMR's Preston and Steve Show, and more!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden Restaurant

Michael O’Meara will lead the Garden Restaurant at the Barnes Foundation as Executive Chef. The destination restaurant within The Barnes Foundation on Benjamin Franklin Parkway is one of Philadelphia’s most beloved cultural institutions and is managed by Constellation Culinary Group.

Read full story
East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel

Philadelphia's Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel will creak open its doors earlier this year. Starting this Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 pm, enter a spooky new world created inside a 100+ former jewelry store space at 116 S. 12th Street in Midtown Village. Among the ghosts that still haunt the space - including the ghosts of Tinsel's past - guests will find an eerie ambiance, scary photo ops, witches bru cocktails, seasonal fall beers, costumed bartenders, and tons of frights and flights.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at Libertine

In a city that loves its weekend brunch, Chef Derek Davis is adding a delicious new option for diners looking for something new to enjoy during their Saturday and Sunday morning and early afternoon culinary adventures.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South Street

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) shares an exciting lineup of events and activities coming to its two PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and South Street for the Fall season. The fall festivities run through on October 31st when the gardens close.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22

The organizers of the 2nd Street Festival announce the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets - expanding it by an additional block.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy