River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late October

While bands are playing multi-night concert runs leading up to Halloween, River Twice is getting in the holiday spirit and doing a four-night run of their own, hosting four nights of ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ dinners from Thursday, October 27th, through Sunday, October 30th at the restaurant located at 1601 E. Passyunk Ave in South Philly.

Seven Deadly Sins Dinner Series at River Twice in Late October. (Courtesy of River Twice)

Chef/Owner Randy Rucker and Owner/Operator Amanda Rucker, who hosted their first Seven Deadly Sins dinner in 2020, said costumes are encouraged and offer indoor and outdoor seating (with heaters) for this dinner series.

Randy Rucker put together a seven-course menu, with each dish focused on one of the deadly sins. Dinner costs $85 per person, and due to the nature of the event, no modifications can be made. There will also be a $55 drink pairing offered. Reservations are now available via Resy. The full menu includes:

Greed: Wagyu, Maine uni, golden Osetra caviar on chawanmushi toast

Wrath: Maine mussels with spicy country ham xo

Sloth: Heirloom corn grits with Peconic escargot & smoked molasses

Pride: Smoked duck gumbo with sassafras, andouille sausage, Carolina gold rice

Gluttony: Bacon & eggs with foie gras

Envy: Lamb shoulder with pomegranate & chickpeas – an ode to Chef Michael Solomonov

Lust: White chocolate cremeux with white truffle & champagne

“We had such a blast the first time we did a Seven Deadly Sins dinner,” said Randy Rucker. “It’s one of our favorite times of the year, everyone in the restaurant dressed up, some customers got into the Halloween spirit, and we loved putting together a menu that focuses on the seven deadly sins. We’re excited to do it again this year, even bigger with a four-night run.”

Additionally, there will be a costume contest held during the four-night dinner series, with the best costume winner receiving a rare Mother Rucker Burger punch card which guarantees the winner a burger on reserve for up to five visits ($100 value).

River Twice highlights local, pristine ingredients and produce-driven dishes on their constantly changing menu. River Twice was named “Best New American Restaurant” by Philadelphia Magazine in 2020, and in 2021, Randy Rucker earned honors as “Best Chef.”

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee!