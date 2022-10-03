Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern

The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

KOP Tavern & Grill will host a celebration of life and fundraiser for SEPTA conductor on Sunday, October 23rd. (Courtesy of Johnny Castro Art)

Ruley, a thirteen-year employee of the SEPTA Railroad Division, was a father of seven with his wife of six years. Ruley was based out of the Center City side of the railroad division, but his impact was felt across the system since Ruley was what his co-workers describe as “extremely engaging.” His SEPTA managers described him as a “man with a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that made everyone happy.”

When he wasn’t working for SEPTA, Ruley continued to serve the city he loved by joining the Free Masons and was an incredibly dedicated family man to his wife and seven children.

His death rocked the entire railroad division at SEPTA, as one of the brightest lights had been senselessly extinguished at the hands of an unknown criminal who had not yet been apprehended. Family, friends, and SEPTA employees are searching for answers and seeking help from the city to prevent a senseless tragedy like this from happening again.

Those who can’t attend that wish to donate to the family’s GoFundMe are encouraged to visit https://gofund.me/f931a32a.

The KOP Grill & Tavern is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

