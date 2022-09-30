Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden is now open for the first time as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983.

Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City. (Courtesy of Uptown Beer Garden)

Stranger things have happened in Philadelphia, but maybe none as strange as the creatures and characters inhabiting the 18,000-square-foot space when the sun goes down. Look for Max levitating high above the SEPTA station, Demogorgons, Demodogs, Vecna guarding City Hall, and all the victims. Uptown is ready to take Philadelphia to the Upside Down with iconic scenes, custom-made props, authentic art pieces, and hand-sculpted monsters that will have visitors doing a double take.

On the cocktail menu, Stranger Things-inspired cocktails and potions, plus find a new menu of hearty fall favorites from the kitchen.

Uptown Beer Garden Upside Down cocktails. (Courtesy of Uptown Beer Garden)

COCKTAILS

REDRUM $18

Fosforo mezcal, cinnamon simple, sour mix, blackberry, dehydrated orange

HELLFIRE $15

Ghost Blanco tequila, pear, simple syrup, Sprite

SCOOPS AHOY $15

Boardroom vodka, creme de cacao, mint choc syrup, milk,waňecone

WHEN HAZEL MET COCO $15

Screwball whiskey, hazelnut simple, chocolate, whipped cream

WHATEVER SPICES YOUR PUMPKIN $15

Northbound bourbon, pumpkin spice syrup, lemon, club soda

WALKING AFTER MIDNIGHT $15

Bacardi spiced, ginger liqueur, lime, gingerbeer

STAY GOLD $16

Whitley Neill quince gin, lemon, apple simple, club

BLOODBAG $16

Union Forge vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, red bull

FROZEN COCKTAILS

CHRISSY WAKE UP $23

Absolut vanilla vodka, coņeeliqueur, cold brew

ROTTEN PUMPKINS $23

Absolut vanilla vodka, pumpkin sour liqueur, cold brew

FIRE & ICE $23

Fireball whiskey, ginger liqueur, apple cider

YOU REMIND ME OF THE BABE $23

Kiki vodka, watermelon red bull, raspberry, lemon juice

SHOTS

MIND FLARE SHOT $13

Raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry

In the background, listen for a curated soundtrack that brings together the best of Uptown Beer Garden shuffled with top hits from the show's soundtrack.

On top of Uptown Upside Down, look for the entrance and tunnel adjacent to Uptown to feature nods to Halloween classics and don't forget to look below the lower SEPTA courtyard for the ghosts and ghouls of SEPTA's past.

Doors are now open. Uptown Upside Down is now open Monday through Thursday, from 4:00 pm to Midnight, Friday from 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 am, and Sunday, from 11:00 am to Midnight.

Families are invited this year to visit Uptown Beer Garden (15th/JFK) for the spooky season. Children and teenagers under 21 are welcome with a parent or guardian any day of the week except Fridays and Saturdays after 8:00 pm.

Admission to Uptown is free, with exceptions for special and private events.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee!