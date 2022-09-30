Philadelphia, PA

Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City

Marilyn Johnson

Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden is now open for the first time as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oeWM_0iGm8MEO00
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City.(Courtesy of Uptown Beer Garden)

Stranger things have happened in Philadelphia, but maybe none as strange as the creatures and characters inhabiting the 18,000-square-foot space when the sun goes down. Look for Max levitating high above the SEPTA station, Demogorgons, Demodogs, Vecna guarding City Hall, and all the victims. Uptown is ready to take Philadelphia to the Upside Down with iconic scenes, custom-made props, authentic art pieces, and hand-sculpted monsters that will have visitors doing a double take.

On the cocktail menu, Stranger Things-inspired cocktails and potions, plus find a new menu of hearty fall favorites from the kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY2vu_0iGm8MEO00
Uptown Beer Garden Upside Down cocktails.(Courtesy of Uptown Beer Garden)

COCKTAILS

REDRUM $18
Fosforo mezcal, cinnamon simple, sour mix, blackberry, dehydrated orange

HELLFIRE $15
Ghost Blanco tequila, pear, simple syrup, Sprite

SCOOPS AHOY $15
Boardroom vodka, creme de cacao, mint choc syrup, milk,waňecone

WHEN HAZEL MET COCO $15
Screwball whiskey, hazelnut simple, chocolate, whipped cream

WHATEVER SPICES YOUR PUMPKIN $15
Northbound bourbon, pumpkin spice syrup, lemon, club soda

WALKING AFTER MIDNIGHT $15
Bacardi spiced, ginger liqueur, lime, gingerbeer

STAY GOLD $16
Whitley Neill quince gin, lemon, apple simple, club

BLOODBAG $16
Union Forge vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, red bull  

FROZEN COCKTAILS

CHRISSY WAKE UP $23
Absolut vanilla vodka, coņeeliqueur, cold brew

ROTTEN PUMPKINS $23
Absolut vanilla vodka, pumpkin sour liqueur, cold brew

FIRE & ICE $23
Fireball whiskey, ginger liqueur, apple cider

YOU REMIND ME OF THE BABE $23
Kiki vodka, watermelon red bull, raspberry, lemon juice

SHOTS

MIND FLARE SHOT $13
Raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry    

In the background, listen for a curated soundtrack that brings together the best of Uptown Beer Garden shuffled with top hits from the show's soundtrack.

On top of Uptown Upside Down, look for the entrance and tunnel adjacent to Uptown to feature nods to Halloween classics and don't forget to look below the lower SEPTA courtyard for the ghosts and ghouls of SEPTA's past.

Doors are now open. Uptown Upside Down is now open Monday through Thursday, from 4:00 pm to Midnight, Friday from 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 am, and Sunday, from 11:00 am to Midnight.

Families are invited this year to visit Uptown Beer Garden (15th/JFK) for the spooky season. Children and teenagers under 21 are welcome with a parent or guardian any day of the week except Fridays and Saturdays after 8:00 pm.

Admission to Uptown is free, with exceptions for special and private events.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Uptown Beer Garden# Stranger Things# beer gardens Philadelphia# Halloween beer gardens# Halloween in Philadelphia

Comments / 1

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
2109 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley

The Chefs in Residency Program is back at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus for its second season. James Beard Award-Winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces kicks off season two with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" Harley (Chef Big Rube’s Kitchen at Pitchers Pub) and continues with Chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy, Chef Juan Lopez of On Point Bistro, Chef Tonii Hicks Private Chef and James Beard Fellow 2022, Chefs Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines of Mom-Moms Kitchen, Owner Sally Song of Dim Sum Garden and one final chef to be announced for the season finale.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat & Drink at Old City Fest

Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft, and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall Festival

Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party will take place at the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.) on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with the streets opening at 12:00pm and closing at 6:00 pm.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront

One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey

New Liberty Distillery, the Philadelphia craft distillery and home to spirit lines including the now-revived heritage Kinsey brand, is thrilled to announce the release of Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey, aged for three years and distilled using heritage grains including bright-red Pennsylvania corn varietals, malted rye, and malted barley. The spirit, made using a sourdough starter from local breadbasket High Street Philly, is now available for purchase across Pennsylvania via online shipping, on-site in the New Liberty Distillery bottle shop, at New Liberty Distillery’s satellite bar and bottle shop location titled The Bar Cart located in Reading, PA, and at Art in the Age, located in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal Refuge

Philadelphia Brewing Co., one of Philly’s oldest and largest breweries, is pleased to announce the annual installation of Kegs for Cats, an event rife with kitten cuddling, silent auction bidding, brews, bites, an appearance from Steve from WMMR's Preston and Steve Show, and more!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden Restaurant

Michael O’Meara will lead the Garden Restaurant at the Barnes Foundation as Executive Chef. The destination restaurant within The Barnes Foundation on Benjamin Franklin Parkway is one of Philadelphia’s most beloved cultural institutions and is managed by Constellation Culinary Group.

Read full story
East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel

Philadelphia's Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel will creak open its doors earlier this year. Starting this Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 pm, enter a spooky new world created inside a 100+ former jewelry store space at 116 S. 12th Street in Midtown Village. Among the ghosts that still haunt the space - including the ghosts of Tinsel's past - guests will find an eerie ambiance, scary photo ops, witches bru cocktails, seasonal fall beers, costumed bartenders, and tons of frights and flights.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at Libertine

In a city that loves its weekend brunch, Chef Derek Davis is adding a delicious new option for diners looking for something new to enjoy during their Saturday and Sunday morning and early afternoon culinary adventures.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South Street

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) shares an exciting lineup of events and activities coming to its two PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and South Street for the Fall season. The fall festivities run through on October 31st when the gardens close.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22

The organizers of the 2nd Street Festival announce the second fall edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and W. Laurel streets - expanding it by an additional block.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this September

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) proudly announces its fifth iteration of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, taking place September 19 – 23, 2022. Expanding an already impressive list of participating restaurants, this year’s restaurant week extends dining offerings to additional locations throughout the Philadelphia area and includes several new cuisines within the Latino-owned and operated culinary community. The five-day culinary event will offer patrons one (1) complimentary appetizer or dessert with two (2) dinner entrees.

Read full story
New Hope, PA

Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration

Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.

Read full story
4 comments
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M

Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!

Philly Burger Brawl makes a red hot return after a two-year break. Sixty restaurants will get behind the grills and face off in the city's largest food competition and festival - with proceeds helping Philly youth.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy