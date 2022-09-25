What to Eat & Drink at Old City Fest

Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft, and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go.

Old City Fest takes over Old City on N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). (Courtesy of Old City Fest)

“Old City Fest highlights our region’s premier arts and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history, and architecture,” said Old City District’s Executive Director, Job Itzkowitz. “Old City Fest was designed to be different. The city has many amazing neighborhood-based festivals with food, drink, and music. We wanted to take that one step further and celebrate all that makes America’s most historic square mile unique. We curated the event to give Old City’s merchants, artists, makers, and creative community a platform to shine for the region.”

The lineup of Old City restaurants showcases a wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the best food and drinks. With more than a dozen food vendors setting up shop for the festival, there is something for everyone.

*New to Old City Fest for 2022.

Buddakan - Edamame Dumplings (truffled sauternes-shallot broth), Cantonese Spring Rolls (with shrimp and chicken), Pork Belly Bao Buns (charred pork belly, spicy shallots, napa cabbage), Red Zengria, Sapporo Draught (lager)

*Campo’s Philly Cheesesteaks - Campo’s celebrates 75 years in business this year at Old City Fest, selling their famous cheesesteaks and hoagies

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Chicken empanadas (chopped chicken, corn, and jack cheese), cinnamon sugar-dusted churros, and our signature classic mojito (by the glass or in a fresh coconut)

Fork - Mini Bratwurst, Cocktails (Old City Crush, Fall Spritz), Beer. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Fork will also have a huge cake outside its 306 Market Street location!

The Franklin Fountain - Vanilla, chocolate, and pumpkin ice cream, vanilla chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches, ice cream bars, caramel corn, and Halloween candy

ICI Macarons & Cafe - ICI Macarons & Cafe will have all 28 flavors of macarons and all pastries like Cruffins, Kouign Amann, butter croissant, Mushroom cheese steak croissant, Feta Spinach croissant. Drinks include: Lavender lemonade, Matcha Lemonade, watermelon Lemonade, and a full coffee and espresso drinks

*Istanbul Café – Enjoy Turkish coffee and pastries as well as iced coffee, espresso drinks, and hot and iced teas

Khyber Pass Pub - Caramelized onion dip (caramelized onions, vegan sour cream, Cajun spice Zapp’s chips)

*Kick Axe Throwing Philadelphia - Carne Asada tacos with shaved ribeye, queso fresco, white onion, cilantro and lime, Chicken tacos with roasted chicken, pickled onions, queso fresco, white onion, cilantro and lime, and margaritas

*Las Bugambilias – Chips and Salsa (Picante and Mexicana), Chips and Guacamole, Tamales de Puerco (Pork Tamales), Regular and Apple Churros, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Classic Margaritas, Bottle Beers (Hoegarden, Modelo and Corona Premier)

*Malooga – Hummus dip, falafel bites, vegan bowls (falafel, eggplant, and cauliflower), protein bowls (lamb, chicken shawarma), drinks (iced mixed berries, sodas, water), rice pudding

*Oishii - Chicken satay, Korean meatball, beef bao, grilled corn, Thai tea (with or without boba), vegetable spring rolls, shrimp tempura, funnel cake, fried ice cream, water, soda

*Riverwards Produce - Mulled cold cider, apple cake, cut apples with caramel, sampling of apple fennel, fresh pressed juice!

Sassafras - Housemade Everything Pretzel, Sailor's Punch (Rum, Apple Cider, Coriander, Cinnamon Stick, Star Anise, Cloves, Nutmeg & Bay Leaves), Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale

City Winery will present the Cherry Street Garden, where it will serve its signature wine on tap and bites of popular dishes in the wine garden with rustic winery elements.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news. If you liked this article, throw Marilyn a coffee!