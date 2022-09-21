What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront

One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Delaware waterfront in 2022. (Courtesy FCM Hospitality/ Morgan's Pier)

For its annual fall makeover, Morgan's Pier will be decked out in quintessential fall décor, including haystacks, seasonal flowers, foliage, and tons of pumpkins. Guests are invited to pick a pumpkin to carve in Morgan's Pier Pumpkin Patch, with pumpkin carving kits on-site for the perfect fall afternoon carving with the view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as the backdrop. Pumpkin carving is available Monday to Friday, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pumpkin carving at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware waterfront. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

Every Monday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in October, Morgan’s Pier is partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka for a Yappy Hour fundraiser to raise awareness of the Pennsylvania SPCA. A portion of proceeds from Yappy Hour specials will also be donated. Additional entertainment, including live acoustic music and DJ entertainment, is scheduled every weekend on Thursday nights, Friday happy hour and night, Saturday day and night, and Sunday.

Season festivities will also include Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with tickets $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Morgan's Pier Halloween Party (adults only) will return, close out the season on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 9:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and feature Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia.

Fall Fest hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Friday to Sunday, Noon to 2:00 am, weather permitting. Morgan's will operate Fall Fest seven days a week this year for even more fall vibes to go around! Reservations are recommended for table service; walk-ins are welcome for all bar areas. Meter and free street parking are located near Columbus Boulevard and nearby neighborhoods.

The crowd at Morgan's Pier Fast Fest on the Delaware waterfront. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

The culinary team has compiled a flavorful menu rooted in the season's spirit, plus other fun fall favorites. This season, here's what to eat and drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest.

SNACKS AND SMALL PLATES

Poutine $12

waffle fries, cheese curds, beef gravy

Crispy Chicken Wings $16 GF

choice of buffalo or BBQ

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2) $12

bell peppers, onion, cooper sharp

Crispy Brussels Sprouts $14 V, GF

miso glaze, pomegranate, candied almonds

Grain Salad $12 V

farro, cabbage, butternut squash, white beans, date dressing

Caesar Salad $11 VG

local fall greens, crispy parmesan, croutons

Short Rib Fried Rice $14 GF

kimchi, fried egg, scallion

Crab “Mac n’ Cheese” $16

cavatappi pasta, white cheddar, chives

Pumpkin Toast $10 VG

sourdough, pumpkin puree, burrata, walnut

Shrimp and Grits $15

yellow corn grits, collard greens, cajun cream

Flatbreads at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware waterfront. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

FLATBREADS

Margherita $10 VG

Jersey tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

“Pier Pizza” $13

pimento cheese, pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta

Mushroom $13 VG

fontina, roasted mushrooms, guanciale, taleggio, truffle honey

Pepperoni $13

Jersey tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Cheeseburger at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware waterfront. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger $9

iceberg, red onion, American cheese, special sauce, potato bun

Add Burger Patty $4

Add Bacon $2

Impossible Burger $11 VG

iceberg, red onion, American cheese, special sauce, potato bun

Fried Fish Po’ Boy $14

preserved lemon tartar sauce, shaved lettuce, pickles, hoagie roll

Pork Belly Banh Mi $11

jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, pickled daikon radish, spicy mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken $12

apple slaw, herb mayo, brioche bun

Tuna Melt $12

sourdough toast, tuna salad, swiss cheese, dill

SWEETS

Pumpkin Parfait $6

pumpkin pie mousse, whipped cream, pumpkin seed granola

Churro Cup $6 VG

crispy fried churro, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream

Kids Menu:



Chicken Fingers

Cheeseburger

All Beef Hot Dog

Half Margherita Pizza

$7 (served with french fries)

Draft beer at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

DRAFT BEER

Mainstay Oktoberfest $6

Mainstay Pier Beer $5

Mainstay Bowline $7

Twisted Tea $6

Yuengling Hershey Porter $7

Victory Fest Beer $6

Sam Adam Oktoberfest $6

Downeast Craft cider $7

Rotating Oktoberfest $7

Rotating Pumpkin (DFH) $7

CANS

Miller Lite $5

Bud Light $5

Budweiser $5

Bud light Black Cherry Seltzer $7

Downeast Pumpkin Cider $7

Goose Island Oktoberfest $6

Troegs Lucky Hoeller $6

Tecate $5

Corona $6

Highnoon $10

Sea isle Tea $7

WARM COCKTAILS

S'mores $10 Sobieski Vanilla, hot chocolate, honey cinnamon syrup topped with marshmallow and chocolate syrup

Apple Spiced Toddy $10 Crown Royal, apple cider, lemon juice, honey cinnamon syrup

Spiked Pumpkin Latte $10 Titos vodka, pumpkin puree, rum chata, coffee

Coffee Cascade $10 Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, Irish cream, coffee, and hot chocolate

Cold seasonal cocktails at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

COLD COCKTAILS

American Mule $10 Titos vodka, lime juice, ginger beer

Apples on Apples $10 Bluecoat gin, sour apple, Downeast cider

Fall Sangria $10 Kiki vodka, white wine, apple cider, lemon juice, Cinnamon

Candied Apple $12 Crown Apple, cranberry juice, Redbull

Pear Spritz $12 Grey Goose Pear, lemon juice, sparkling wine, club soda

Bloody Mary $10 Sobieski Citrus, house-made bloody Mary mix

Cherries Jubilee $10 Bacardi, Amaretto, Cherry Puree, lime juice

Margarita $10 Cazadores, Triple sec, Lime juice

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest. (Courtesy of FCM Hospitality / Morgan's Pier)

Enjoy!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.