What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront

One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.
For its annual fall makeover, Morgan's Pier will be decked out in quintessential fall décor, including haystacks, seasonal flowers, foliage, and tons of pumpkins. Guests are invited to pick a pumpkin to carve in Morgan's Pier Pumpkin Patch, with pumpkin carving kits on-site for the perfect fall afternoon carving with the view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as the backdrop. Pumpkin carving is available Monday to Friday, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Every Monday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in October, Morgan’s Pier is partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka for a Yappy Hour fundraiser to raise awareness of the Pennsylvania SPCA. A portion of proceeds from Yappy Hour specials will also be donated. Additional entertainment, including live acoustic music and DJ entertainment, is scheduled every weekend on Thursday nights, Friday happy hour and night, Saturday day and night, and Sunday.
Season festivities will also include Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with tickets $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Morgan's Pier Halloween Party (adults only) will return, close out the season on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 9:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and feature Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia.
Fall Fest hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Friday to Sunday, Noon to 2:00 am, weather permitting. Morgan's will operate Fall Fest seven days a week this year for even more fall vibes to go around! Reservations are recommended for table service; walk-ins are welcome for all bar areas. Meter and free street parking are located near Columbus Boulevard and nearby neighborhoods.
The culinary team has compiled a flavorful menu rooted in the season's spirit, plus other fun fall favorites. This season, here's what to eat and drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest.
SNACKS AND SMALL PLATES
Poutine $12
waffle fries, cheese curds, beef gravy
Crispy Chicken Wings $16 GF
choice of buffalo or BBQ
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2) $12
bell peppers, onion, cooper sharp
Crispy Brussels Sprouts $14 V, GF
miso glaze, pomegranate, candied almonds
Grain Salad $12 V
farro, cabbage, butternut squash, white beans, date dressing
Caesar Salad $11 VG
local fall greens, crispy parmesan, croutons
Short Rib Fried Rice $14 GF
kimchi, fried egg, scallion
Crab “Mac n’ Cheese” $16
cavatappi pasta, white cheddar, chives
Pumpkin Toast $10 VG
sourdough, pumpkin puree, burrata, walnut
Shrimp and Grits $15
yellow corn grits, collard greens, cajun cream
FLATBREADS
Margherita $10 VG
Jersey tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
“Pier Pizza” $13
pimento cheese, pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta
Mushroom $13 VG
fontina, roasted mushrooms, guanciale, taleggio, truffle honey
Pepperoni $13
Jersey tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
SANDWICHES
Cheeseburger $9
iceberg, red onion, American cheese, special sauce, potato bun
Add Burger Patty $4
Add Bacon $2
Impossible Burger $11 VG
iceberg, red onion, American cheese, special sauce, potato bun
Fried Fish Po’ Boy $14
preserved lemon tartar sauce, shaved lettuce, pickles, hoagie roll
Pork Belly Banh Mi $11
jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, pickled daikon radish, spicy mayo
Nashville Hot Chicken $12
apple slaw, herb mayo, brioche bun
Tuna Melt $12
sourdough toast, tuna salad, swiss cheese, dill
SWEETS
Pumpkin Parfait $6
pumpkin pie mousse, whipped cream, pumpkin seed granola
Churro Cup $6 VG
crispy fried churro, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
Kids Menu:
Chicken Fingers
Cheeseburger
All Beef Hot Dog
Half Margherita Pizza
$7 (served with french fries)
DRAFT BEER
Mainstay Oktoberfest $6
Mainstay Pier Beer $5
Mainstay Bowline $7
Twisted Tea $6
Yuengling Hershey Porter $7
Victory Fest Beer $6
Sam Adam Oktoberfest $6
Downeast Craft cider $7
Rotating Oktoberfest $7
Rotating Pumpkin (DFH) $7
CANS
Miller Lite $5
Bud Light $5
Budweiser $5
Bud light Black Cherry Seltzer $7
Downeast Pumpkin Cider $7
Goose Island Oktoberfest $6
Troegs Lucky Hoeller $6
Tecate $5
Corona $6
Highnoon $10
Sea isle Tea $7
WARM COCKTAILS
S'mores $10 Sobieski Vanilla, hot chocolate, honey cinnamon syrup topped with marshmallow and chocolate syrup
Apple Spiced Toddy $10 Crown Royal, apple cider, lemon juice, honey cinnamon syrup
Spiked Pumpkin Latte $10 Titos vodka, pumpkin puree, rum chata, coffee
Coffee Cascade $10 Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, Irish cream, coffee, and hot chocolate
COLD COCKTAILS
American Mule $10 Titos vodka, lime juice, ginger beer
Apples on Apples $10 Bluecoat gin, sour apple, Downeast cider
Fall Sangria $10 Kiki vodka, white wine, apple cider, lemon juice, Cinnamon
Candied Apple $12 Crown Apple, cranberry juice, Redbull
Pear Spritz $12 Grey Goose Pear, lemon juice, sparkling wine, club soda
Bloody Mary $10 Sobieski Citrus, house-made bloody Mary mix
Cherries Jubilee $10 Bacardi, Amaretto, Cherry Puree, lime juice
Margarita $10 Cazadores, Triple sec, Lime juice
Enjoy!
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.
Comments / 1