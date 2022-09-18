The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.

Fishtown's Largest Street Festival Moves to Fall with 125 Restaurants, Bars, and more! (Courtesy of Frankford Hall)

This year's festivities include an expanded kids' corner, carnival game, local celebrity dunk tank, and three DJ stages spinning your favorites in classic rock, funk, party hits, and more. This event is family and fido friendly, 21 and up to drink with identification.

Here's what to eat and drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale:

Bottle Bar East - Canned and draft beer

- Canned and draft beer Butch's Hot Sauce - Flavorful artisanal hot sauces

- Flavorful artisanal hot sauces Calle del Sabor - Chicken, pork, steak, and veggie tacos

- Chicken, pork, steak, and veggie tacos Cheu / Nunu - BBQ pork sando and noodle salad

- BBQ pork sando and noodle salad Evil Genius Beer Company - Draft beer

- Draft beer Fishtown Cocktail - Fishtown canned cocktail blueberry lemonade seltzer, infused-vodka cocktails

- Fishtown canned cocktail blueberry lemonade seltzer, infused-vodka cocktails Fishtown Pickle Project - Small Batch, natural, bold pickles, and pickle boats

- Small Batch, natural, bold pickles, and pickle boats Frankford Hall/Fette Sau - Pretzel with cheese, candied almonds, lebkuchen cookies, corndogs, sausage sandwiches

- Pretzel with cheese, candied almonds, lebkuchen cookies, corndogs, sausage sandwiches Front Street Cafe - Chicken empanadas; plant-based empanadas (corn, spinach, and artichoke), Buffalo Cauliflower (plant-based and gluten-free) and assorted plant-based packaged cookies

- Chicken empanadas; plant-based empanadas (corn, spinach, and artichoke), Buffalo Cauliflower (plant-based and gluten-free) and assorted plant-based packaged cookies Heffe - Chicken or steak empanadas, chips w/ pico de gallo or guacamole, water, iced tea, lemonade

- Chicken or steak empanadas, chips w/ pico de gallo or guacamole, water, iced tea, lemonade Interstate Drafthouse - Fishtown iced teas

- Fishtown iced teas Johnny Brenda's - Into the Woods (Bourbon, lemon, black tea) or Harvest Sky (Blueberry Hibiscus Margarita), canned beer by Love City

- Into the Woods (Bourbon, lemon, black tea) or Harvest Sky (Blueberry Hibiscus Margarita), canned beer by Love City Jrip Juicery - Fresh cold-pressed juice and popsicles

- Fresh cold-pressed juice and popsicles Kismet Bagels - Cheesesteak, onion, or mushroom leek bialys, cold brew coffee

- Cheesesteak, onion, or mushroom leek bialys, cold brew coffee La Colombe - French dip sandwich, French Toast sticks with syrup, draft cocktail

- French dip sandwich, French Toast sticks with syrup, draft cocktail Liberty Kitchen - Tomato pie, hoagies, meat, and cheese cone, pickle boats

- Tomato pie, hoagies, meat, and cheese cone, pickle boats Meyers Brewing - Draft beer

- Draft beer Original 13/Punch Buggy - Beer and cider

- Beer and cider Peace A Pie - Pizza by the slice or whole pie

- Pizza by the slice or whole pie Pom Pom - vegetarian comfort food

- vegetarian comfort food Poppa's Custard - Vegan and dairy custard (Chocolate, Vanilla, Fall Spice, & Mango)

- Vegan and dairy custard (Chocolate, Vanilla, Fall Spice, & Mango) R&D - Beer and cocktails

- Beer and cocktails Ramona Susan's Bakeshop - Chilled apple cider, pumpkin spice latte, GF blondies, vegan pumpkin loaf, molasses sandwich cookies

- Chilled apple cider, pumpkin spice latte, GF blondies, vegan pumpkin loaf, molasses sandwich cookies Rivers Philadelphia - Pulled BBQ chicken or pork with coleslaw

- Pulled BBQ chicken or pork with coleslaw Stateside - Canned cocktails and vodka bar

- Canned cocktails and vodka bar Two Robbers - Seltzer and burgers

- Seltzer and burgers Wm Mulherin's Son - Mortadella pizza el teglia, marinated seafood salad

The event is hosted by the Fishtown District. Located just northeast of Center City, Philadelphia, our active business corridor encompasses world-renown restaurants, outstanding taverns, boutique hotels, and the unrivaled Fillmore concert venue. The area includes businesses along Frankford Avenue, Girard Avenue, and N. Front Street is rich in history, and features culinary delights, modern and traditional art, and vibrant nightlife.

The Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District (BID) was created to plan and fund services to improve and preserve our neighborhood. As of January 2020, operations began under the Fishtown District, comprised of Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District and the long-standing business association Fishtown Co.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey food, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.