Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal Refuge

Philadelphia Brewing Co., one of Philly’s oldest and largest breweries, is pleased to announce the annual installation of Kegs for Cats, an event rife with kitten cuddling, silent auction bidding, brews, bites, an appearance from Steve from WMMR's Preston and Steve Show, and more!

The event takes place on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1 – 4 pm at the brewery in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Tickets are available online here, with all proceeds raised benefitting Mac’s Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the well-being of community and shelter cats in and around the Philadelphia area, in support of the community cat program at Morris Animal Refuge, America’s first animal shelter.

Philadelphia Brewing Company is a longtime supporter of organizations that focus on the well-being of furry friends, including Morris Animal Refuge and Mac’s Fund. For this year’s installation of Kegs for Cats, attendees will enjoy an Archimedes' Printing Shoppe book launch for "To Snail or Not to Snail", cuddling adoptable kittens from Morris Animal Refuge, a book signing by author Lucy Noland of the Gata Unbound Series, hanging out with Steve Morrison of the celebrated WMMR Preston & Steve Show, munching on tacos and purr-itos from Algorithm Taco Truck, sipping on seasonal and staple brews and ciders courtesy of Philadelphia Brewing Company, and more.

Attendees can choose between two tiers of tickets with varying access to goodies at Kegs for Cats. See details below.

General Admission ticket ($25) -- Includes one free beer or cider from Philadelphia Brewing Company, one free taco from beloved Algorithm Taco Truck, and three raffle tickets.

($25) -- Includes one free beer or cider from Philadelphia Brewing Company, one free taco from beloved Algorithm Taco Truck, and three raffle tickets. VIP ticket ($50) -- Includes one free beer or cider from Philadelphia Brewing Company, a choice of one of the Deluxe Sandwiches from Algorithm Food Truck, and an “arm’s length” worth of raffle tickets (start stretching!).

Event attendees, as well as cat addicts who can’t make it to the event, are encouraged to bid on fur-bulous auction items available effective immediately.

Prizes include a Bespoke Brewing Experience for Four courtesy of My Local Brew Works, a Pet Photo Session with Alison Dunlap Photography, Shelter Art by Kaity Lacy, a week of camp at the Main Line School of Rock, A Steven Singer Love Necklace, two tickets to the 26th Annual Morris Animal Refuge Fur Ball, and many more. Bidding is now open online here. Winners will be announced during the Kegs for Cats event, but bidders do not need to be in attendance to win.

Animal lovers who can’t make it to the event but still want to donate in support of Philadelphia cuddly critters can do so online here. Philadelphia Brewing Company has already raised $2,600 out of their $5k+ goal! Learn more about the Morris Animal Refuge Community Cat Program online here. Learn more about Mac's Fund here. Check out the buzz about Gata Unbound community cat-centric series here.

Additionally, staff at Philadelphia Brewing Company will collect pet food donations during the Kegs for Cat event, which will go to Punky’s Pet Pantry, the free pet pantry created in memory of the late pet (Punky) of Mac's Funds Founder's, Clare Morrison. Attendees will receive one raffle ticket for each can of wet food or pound of dry food donated.

